Cult-Fave, Black-Owned Brand Ami Colé Is Now Available at Sephora

It’s a big day for founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye and all her many fans. The first generation Senegalese-American launched her brand Ami Colé just in May 2021 with a mission to deliver clean beauty to those with melanin-skin who are often overlooked by other “clean” brands. And now, Ami Colé has launched at Sephora with its cult-fave Skin-Enhancing Tint, Lash- Amplifying Mascara, Lip Treatment Oil and more.

“I can’t believe that we are launching in Sephora today,” said N’Diaye-Mbaye in a statement. “In college, I worked as a Sephora cast member helping people discover brands and products to perfect their beauty routines. Today, we will be entering 277 Sephora stores nationwide joining the Clean at Sephora lineup. Through this partnership we continue our mission to make clean beauty more inclusive. As a Black-owned, and women-owned brand, reaching this milestone, means everything – not only to me but to our entire community who helped us get here.”

“Sephora is thrilled to partner with Ami Colé and help support their mission of bringing clean and inclusive makeup to clients’,” added Alison Hahn, SVP Merchandising Makeup & Fragrance at Sephora. “With its powerful and nourishing formulas uniquely made for melanin-rich skin, Ami Colé delivers beauty products that seek to explore, celebrate, and reveal inner excellence. Founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye is fearlessly dedicated to changing beauty industry standards, and we admire her commitments to bringing these products to underserved clients. We look forward to welcoming this brand into our Sephora community and know it will be a great addition to our makeup assortment.”

It’s easier than ever to shop the brand best-sellers. Grab ’em, below.

Skin Melt Talc-Free Loose Setting Powder

This superfine setting powder leaves skin with a soft matte finish without any flashback.

Lash-Amplifying Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara

This volumizing mascara contains 87 percent natural derived ingredients including shea butter and jojoba oil to fortify and condition lashes.

Skin-Enhancing Concealer

This medium-coverage concealer hydrates and blurs imperfections in 12 shades.

Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer

Give skin a boost of glowy hydration with this buildable tinted moisturizer in six flexible shades.

Lip Treatment Oil

There are three shades (including one clear) of this oil-to-gloss lippie that’s a cult fave for a reason.