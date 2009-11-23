2009 American Music Awards Top Five Looks

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

Did you catch the AMAs last night? Music mavens rarely disappoint when it comes to edgy hair and makeup concepts. Here, our top five favorite beauty looks of the evening.

Shakira

Photo: Michael/Getty Images

Shakira

Shakira stuns in sweeping bangs giving way to side-parted Rapunzel waves. Her makeup is soft and natural: the songbird went for a neutral palette of shadows paired with a nude glossy lip. Statement earrings complete her look.

Fergie

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fergie

Fergie’s center part and long, voluminous waves yield a polished bombshell effect when paired with her subtly smoked-out lavender eye shadow and nude lip combo. Just one look and you’ll get a feeling that “Tonight’s gonna be a good night” for Ferg.

Carrie Underwood

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood skewed far more low key than her typical lots-of-hair moments, but she still looks prettily polished with her loose waves pinned on one side with a barrette. Her pale violet eye shadow makes her hazel eyes pop, while her lips are softly glossed with a nudish peach hue. Fresh and subtly appealing, no?

Nicole Kidman

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Nicole’s super-sleek side-parted locks are a refreshing alternative to the ubiquitous Hollywood waves we’re used to seeing on the red carpet. Though it’s simple to do this ‘do at home, its asymmetry achieved by simply tucking one side behind an ear provides an air of extra drama. Fresh, subtle eye makeup and a barely there pink lip complete her look.

Rihanna

Photo: Michael/Getty Images

Rihanna

No stranger to makeup with an edge, Rihanna rocked a dramatic ruddy winged eye and a fringe of lush lashes paired with a bit of pink shadow, while keeping the rest of her face neutral. Red liner is not something everyone can pull off, but I think Rihanna did it with aplomb. Her funky ‘do is voluminous, but its smoothness keeps it from being over the top. Both Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez went for a similar bondage theme in their choice of outfits.