American Music Awards 2012: The Best and Worst Beauty Looks

The American Music Awards generally bring out some quirky red carpet looks, with questionable beauty choices. But at last night’s 40th anniversary, the stars were pretty well-dressed overall, choosing to go for the glitz and glitter of a red carpet event instead of on the avant-garde side. In the fashion sense, metallics and bold colors were the stars of the carpet, and for beauty we spotted glam curls, lush lashes and bold lips, as well as a few sky-high updos.
Above we pulled out our favorite looks of the talented night, as well as a few that missed the mark. With an event that has heavy-hitters such as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepson and Carrie Underwood, there’s always going to be some beauty inspiration as well as a few unfortunate mistakes walking the red carpet. Let us know if you agree with our picks in the comments below!
Kerry Washington was hands down our favorite of the night. With a tousled faux bob, peachy blush and a lip to match, the "Scandal" actress was absolutely stunning, per usual.
Jordin Sparks was absolutely glowing last night on the red carpet, with nude lips, a smokey eye and a very sleek ponytail. The bold arch of her brow didn't hurt either – hands down one of her best looks yet.
Although Carly Rae Jepson's dress left something to be desired, her beauty look was absolutely gorgeous. Those blunt bangs are quite the signature, and with a tousled side chignon paired with a pale pink lip and thick winged cat liner, Jepson was in her element.
Ke$ha has surprised us all lately by toning her look down a bit, and we have to admit we appreciated this glam curl look with just a dark eye and pale lip. Although her hair may be a bit light for her complexion, we'll take this Ke$ha any day.
Heidi Klum is known for her glowing makeup looks, and last night's was no different. She complemented her golden dress was a bronze eye, sleek updo and nude lip.
Jenny McCarthy took a risk with her sky-high pompadour, and it paid off. The funny-girl rocked the hairstyle, and note how amazing her highlighter looks on her cheekbones (it was that good on camera too).
Singer Kimberly Cole hosted the AMA's pre-show, and her strange braided updo drove us crazy all night. It was a bit Xena Warrior Princess meets the fishtail and we did not understand the appeal.
Braids seemed to be an issue on the red carpet, as people experimented a bit too far with them. Although singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is adorable (and we love her bold lip!) this hairstyle just overwhelmed her face – it was too much going on for us.
P!nk basically has a signature retro flair to her hair now, and when she matches it with glowing skin and a pale pink lip (courtesy of CoverGirl of course) we can only sit back and be jealous.
Stacy Keibler was stunning last night in her disco ball Collette Dinnigan dress, playing down the glitz with soft beachy waves and neutral makeup. We love that she chose to wear her hair down with this major dress instead of tight and up – it was a very smart call.
Ginnifer Goodwin always manages to look like a porcelain doll, and last night was no different. Giving her makeup a touch of a mod look, Goodwin's piece-y lashes and perfect pixie basically stole the show.
Lucy Hale has some of the best hair in Hollywood right now, always working gorgeous waves on the red carpet. She chose to colorblock her makeup using purple shadow and a pink lip, and it worked.
Carrie Underwood always has a flawless makeup look, and last night she chose a smokey eye and nude lip, pulling her tousled curls behind her ears to complete the look.
Ah, Eden Sher. Sher was our entertainment of the night, really before the show even started. Sher co-hosted the pre-show with Lance Bass and cried when she met Taylor Swift (a moment we will not quickly forget). But what we also couldn't get over were her milkmaid braids – we love that she was daring with her look, but wish they weren't quite so strictly placed on top of her head. We're thinking maybe something a bit more disheveled or pushed forward would have been more flattering.
Taylor Swift shocked us all when she appeared on the red carpet with a sleek updo, smokey eyes (with lots of lashes) and a nude lip! Sure, she looked gorgeous, but what has happened to red-lipped Swift?
Does Gwen Stefani ever look bad? The No Doubt singer paired her signature bold red lip and thick black liner with a gorgeous, tousled blowout – if we had to copy one look from last night's American Music Awards, it would be this one.
Just absorb this look for a moment. Christina Aguilera not only wore a short, blonde wig to the AMAs, but she also matched her purple eyeshadow almost perfectly to her dress. Just, no.
We'll be the first to say that we absolutely love Hayden Panettiere in the new show "Nashville." What we didn't love? Her red lip and too bold brows last night. She should have stuck with the red lip and softened up the brows just a bit.
Jennifer Morrison showed everyone else how to do a braided updo on the red carpet, intertwining two French braids loosely into a bun. That's how it's done!
Oh Nicki Minaj, you may have finally worn a stunning dress, but the huge blonde wig and too much bold makeup doesn't help to complete the look. Just once, we want to see you natural.
