American Music Awards 2012: The Best and Worst Beauty Looks

The American Music Awards generally bring out some quirky red carpet looks, with questionable beauty choices. But at last night’s 40th anniversary, the stars were pretty well-dressed overall, choosing to go for the glitz and glitter of a red carpet event instead of on the avant-garde side. In the fashion sense, metallics and bold colors were the stars of the carpet, and for beauty we spotted glam curls, lush lashes and bold lips, as well as a few sky-high updos.

Above we pulled out our favorite looks of the talented night, as well as a few that missed the mark. With an event that has heavy-hitters such as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepson and Carrie Underwood, there’s always going to be some beauty inspiration as well as a few unfortunate mistakes walking the red carpet. Let us know if you agree with our picks in the comments below!