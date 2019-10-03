Chill Out—American Eagle Just Launched CBD Beauty Products

While you’re in American Eagle grabbing a new pair of jeans or a sweater for fall, now you’ll be able to pick up to 45 personal care products at the same time. The retail giant just launched Mood, a line of bath and aromatherapy items in six specific scents—one for all your moods. Each includes 100 percent hemp-derived CBD in recyclable packaging created for AEO by Green Growth Brands, a cannabis retail company. “Inspired by our customers and their interest in this exciting new category, we see this as a perfect extension of the AE brand. Mood is designed to help everyone, especially young people, live a better quality of life,” says American Eagle global brand president Chad Kessler in a statement.

Beauty and wellness products include body lotion, hand cream, face oil, aromatherapy oil, pillow mist, muscle balm and lip salve. When it comes to bath essentials, you can shop foaming face wash, bath bombs and sugar scrubs.

Choose from scents Chill (with warm vanilla), Energized (with mandarin nectar), Focused (with citrus), Refreshed (with coconut), Soothed (with eucalyptus) and zZz (with lavender). Products are colorful and will look cute in your shower.

As with most American Eagle items, the line is seriously affordable. It runs from $7.95 to $19.95. It was created to be genderless, as the majority of beauty and wellness products should be. Body wash is body wash, regardless of the gender of the person using it. And while American Eagle can skew towards teen customers, there’s no reason why us, ahem, older people, can’t use it, as well.

Shop the entire Mood line now both in-store and on the American Eagle website.

