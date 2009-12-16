American Apparel Nail Polish Launches (Plus the 10 Nail Colors You Need for Winter)

It is safe to say that while it may have been inevitable that the fashion of the 80s would come back to haunt us, American Apparel definitely played a huge role in its revival. Known mainly for neon colors and leotards, American Apparel is now bringing nail polish to their sales floor. The collection is comprised of 18 colors, each of which has been inspired from a real life aspect of the American Apparel industry. For example, the color Office is the same mint green color of their accounting notepads. Customers everywhere can now have their nails match the floors of all the company’s manufacturing locations thanks to the color, Factory Grey.

Like all things American Apparel, it is proudly made in a sweatshop-free environment in New York City in a family operated nail polish manufacturer. Using family secrets and techniques, everything is done the old-fashioned way, adding to the appeal of American Apparel’s latest product. The varnish retails for $6, but for $15, you can buy it in a three pack.

While American Apparel’s colors may be the latest, here are our favorite tried and true nail polish hues that will get you through winter:

Black:

For black nails, go for Revlon‘s Black Lingerie. Black nails turn any outfit up a notch, from looking (just) good, to trendy and edgy.

Deep Purple:

For those with paler skin or who want a softer look, go for dark purple on your nails. Vendetta by Chanel is a great choice when trying to pull off this particular color of polish. Check out who else has been wearing the famed designer.



Metallic Pink:

For a funkier look, go metallic with your nail polish. Go for a dark pink when mixing the two together. The metallic aspect adds glamour while the pink adds some fun to your look. Chanel’s La Vernis Gondola is a good choice for pulling off this color.



Glittery Blue Sapphire:

For parties, why not go all out? Sephora offers glittering nail polish in an array of colors, but particularly fun is the sapphire. The dark blue is subtle but still allows the glitter to come through.

Red:

Red nails often add a sexy, sultry aspect to your look. Recommendations go to Calvin Klein’s Splendid Color for this polish.

Bright Pink:

Play Barbie for a day and brighten the usual winter gloom with some outrageously colored nail polish. Essie provides just the hue with the Pink Parka Nail Color.

Gold:

Great for the holidsay season, this nail color adds a festive accent to your ensemble. Nars Adelita lets you bring holiday cheer to the room just by flashing your nails.

Peach:

For more subtle, but still noticeably polished nails go for a soft peach color. NARS Orgasm is perfect for those office parties and family dinners.



Shimmering Purple:

Perfect for a girls night out, shimmer purple is girly and fun. Sephora by OPI has rightfully named this one ‘Too Good For Him.” So fitting.

10. Sequin Black

Black, but better. The shimmer adds a twist to this traditional color. Dior Vernis Black Sequin is definitely a must-have polish this winter season.