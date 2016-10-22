America Ferrera Debuts New Haircut: a Short Blonde Bob

America Ferrera, she of “Ugly Betty” fame, is quickly becoming one of my favorite celebrities. For one, she’s stood up against body shaming more times than I could possibly count, and I’m still not over that time she made a cameo in the pro-Hillary version of Fight Song alongside Mandy Moore, Aisha Tyler, and Tami Taylor Connie Britton, among others. And just last night, the Emmy-winning actress took to the ‘gram to show off her new haircut: a short bob with some serious blonde highlights—all for a good cause.

Ferrera, who hasn’t had short hair for nearly a decade when she was filming “Ugly Betty,” captioned the photo, “New Hair!! On my way to “Make America Ferrera Again” with @rebeccaminkoff ! Electing a new president calls for a new hairstyle! Big change abound! #imwithhair #imwithher #registertovote”

Ferrera, of course, is playing on Donald Trump’s decidedly racist and misogynist slogan of going back to a time when America (the country, not the person) was even less fair. She started the hashtag #MakeAmericaFerreraAgain on Twitter, and it quickly picked up steam.

“It’s funny because it’s a play on the slogan ‘Make America Great Again,’ which is very vague, and who know what he means by that,” Ferrera told InStyle. “I started getting tweets and comments with #MakeAmericaFerreraAgain, and I was like, what does that mean? What it means to me, especially now in this election season, is to make this election personal to you, make politics personal to you. For me, it’s about engagement, it’s about caring, it’s about daring to get invested in this election process and in the issues that impact your life.”

Show of hands: How many people agree that Make America Ferrera Again is this election’s most winningest slogan? (Same.)

