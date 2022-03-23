Shoppers Swear This $5 Treatment ‘Worked Miracles’ For Their Dark Spots & Acne Scars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t think there’s anything worse than a dark spot or acne scar. I mean, the zits or bumps that cause them go away eventually whereas the scars and dark spots seem to stay forever. Seriously, what’s up with these things?!

However, there are some tried-and-true methods that can help diminish the appearance of these spots, and even other hyperpigmentation stressors. Laser treatments and some oral medications can help erase away these annoyances, but every so often a topical is discovered that shoppers say gets the job done just as well as these pricier alternatives. One of them is a color-correcting cream from Amazon that’s garnered a perfect rating from more than 5,000 shoppers.

The Ambi Skincare Fade Cream is formulated to treat dark spots and discoloration in as little as two weeks—an impressive stat, given that scars live on skin for months, if not years.

“I’ve had dark circles for what seems like a lifetime. I’ve tried every product I could find and this actually works. I use to get fillers every 3 to 4 months to reduce the appearance of them but it only helped a little and it was becoming expensive. I’ve been using this for a month consistently day and night and I see a drastic change,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I was almost in tears because it boosted my confidence in a way that made me more assure of myself. I definitely recommend this.”

Ambi Skincare Fade Cream

Usually around $10, this top-rated discoloration cream is on sale for more than 50 percent off right now, and costs just under $5. That’s right. Five bucks. Whether you’re wanting to target scars, spots, circles or discolored strips of skin, shoppers affirm that this cream will get the job done.

“I have NEVER used a product that has given me such noticeable results. Within days I started to see a little difference and within weeks the difference was better than products that I have used for months,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Nothing has worked like this before!!”

What makes this cream such a game-changer is its ingredients. Hydroquinone 2%, AHAs and vitamin E are the triple-threat trio that, together, erase away annoying spots for good. Hydroquinone 2% is an FDA-approved topical found in a bunch of dark spot products since it’s so effective at lightening the scars. AHAs, as we know, are chemical exfoliants that can help shed away skin and make way for newer, brighter pigments. And, lastly, vitamin E is a true scar-fighter and anti=aging essential. It helps skin repair itself, especially when it’s suffering from skin damage.

Essentially, this cream is made of a hyperpigmentation-fighting dream team.

What’s more, it’s designed with people of color in mind. So often with dark spot creams and color correctors, white skin is the only type tested on or marketed to. That’s not the case with Ambi’s cream. The brand has spent decades catering to the needs of not just one type or color of skin, but every type. White, black, brown, everything and anything in between.

“It’s worked miracles!” one shopper claimed of this spot corrector. “Best thing I could have bought!” added another, who said it helped one particularly annoying pot disappear in a few weeks.