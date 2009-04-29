Amber’s Amazing Hair Extension Makeover

Beauty Blogging Junkie‘s Amber Katz took the plunge and went for extra long locks with the help of Ted Gibson’s new clip-in hair extensions. Here’s what she has to say about her amazing long, lush hair makeover.

“To attach them to your hair, Ted recommended employing a technique that reminded me of one I was taught in ceramics class back in high school called crosshatching. Crosshatching is what you do when you want to attach a piece of clay to another, you rough up the texture by drawing crisscrossed lines and then add water to adhere the pieces together. Similarly, Ted says to separate the top quarter of your hair and rough up the border along the roots by backcombing before clipping in the extension. The multi-layered piece clips onto your hair with five comb clips placed strategically around the netting. It’s virtually undetectable as it’s designed to mold to your head. The best part is that it’s honeycombed so that you can pull pieces of your natural hair through the extensions, making it look even more natural.

Though the clip-ins are made of synthetic hair, they can be heat-styled with curling irons and flatirons up to 320 degrees. They’re also washable, though Ted recommends skipping conditioner (there’s no cuticle to close when you go synthetic!) and letting them air-dry. I’d recommend flatironing the bottom section of the piece for waves that are a bit more Gisele. Or, you can simply leave them as-is for Jessica Simpson curls. Just five minutes with my newly long (my hair takes forever to grow out! In fact, it’s a lifelong process) Serena van der Woodsen waves and I was so very sold. I’m even considering wearing them to work and telling all of my usual beauty disciples that my new Rapunzelesque locks are the direct result of supplements I’ve been taking before ‘fessing up about the real story.

Ted Gibson Clip-in Hair Extensions cost $149 and are sold at qvc.com and soon at tedgibsonsalon.com.