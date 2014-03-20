Is This the Worst Makeover Ever?

Amber Valletta is beyond gorgeous, but her latest haircut has us doing a double-take. While the “Revenge” star usually wears her hair back and out of her face, her new bowl cut hides everything.

“I think women with short hair are really sexy,” the actress recently told Allure. While we normally agree, we are not loving the current style. Hopefully Amber will start experimenting with new ways to wear it, including slicking it all back. You can watch her make the dramatic cut over at Allure.

What do you think of the new style?

Read more: Check Out Kim Kardashian’s Totally Unrecognizable ‘Makeunder’