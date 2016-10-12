Amber Rose Says The Secret to Her Glowing Skin is Masturbation

We fully believe that if every celebrity (and, hell, person) had even a drop of Amber Rose’s no-bullshit, straight-talking attitude, the world would be a better place. Or, at least, way less passive aggressive, which is always ideal. So we can’t say we were totally shocked when, in a recent interview about her beauty routine, the Dancing With The Stars contestant brought up masturbation as a cure-all for dull, blah skin.

In an interview with Glamour.com, Rose talked about her collaboration with Flirt Cosmetics (“they embraced me for me, and that’s what makes them extra cool”), the time she stole light-brown lipstick (“in the name of beauty”) from a drugstore, her signature scent (“Perry Ellis 360 forever”), and, most importantly, the secret to her glowing skin—“masturbation.”

“I wish I had time to masturbate every day in reality, but I don’t,” said Rose, after admitting to Glamour that the trick to her awesome skin was masturbating. “I say a lot of those things on [The Amber Rose Show] because I’m very sex-positive. I do say those things in a way where I am very serious, but it’s also a joke.”



Uh, hell yes, Amber Rose, the after-glow effect is #real. And we’re glad that women are becoming more open about sex and masturbation—not that Rose had to think twice about it. “I just don’t give a shit,” said Rose. “I do what I want. Then I put it out in the universe, and people talk. And then they get over it, you know?” Excuse us while we print this quote out and hang it on our mirror to look at the next time we feel shitty about life.