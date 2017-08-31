People Are Attacking Amber Rose for Getting Botox

Amber Rose has no qualms about going under the knife, judging by a recent botox video and an Instagram inquiring about breast reductions last month. A vocal group of Internet trolls, however, don’t share her open attitude about cosmetic procedures.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old model posted a video of her receiving botox injections in her face. The procedure was standard, with a doctor injecting two shots of botulinum toxin (a minor muscle paralyzer, commonly known as botox) into her upper cheeks, before dabbing the spot with a cotton ball. Despite the wince on her face, Rose assured her followers that the routine looked a lot more painful than reality.

“I swear it looks more painful than it actually is ☺️ Lol thank you @drjasondiamond for fitting me in today!” Rose wrote in the caption. “Ladies and gentlemen if you need some rejuvenation, Botox, fillers etc call Dr Diamond’s office and tell them Amber sent you 🙏🏽❤️😍”

But despite the heart-eyes and happy-face emojis, Rose’s video was flooded with with hundreds of comments lambasting her for receiving the common cosmetic treatment. (For the record, more than 4.5 million people in the U.S. received botox in 2016, according to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.)

Given that Rose is 33, a majority of the comments shamed her for “ruining” her face by undergoing the procedure so young. Other comments accused Rose of being a hypocrite, considering her frequent touting of natural beauty. Rose was also slammed for promoting plastic surgery to young girls who may be following her. Here are a few of the comments she received:

“In the long run I pray it don’t backfire on your pretty face and body…Be smart. Be for real.” “Putting yourself through all that B.S. just to be fake. LOL. Age gracefully!” “Thought she was on her way to teaching young girls to love the natural skin they have…Shame” “You are so young. Why are you doing this at your age!” “Why???…You don’t even have wrinkles yet! And when you do, who cares! Beauty comes from within! Js” “You’re not an old hag, Rose. Don’t do it.”

Though a huge chunk of Rose’s followers disapproved of the procedure, the model did have some supporters, who argued that early botox is preventative. “You people are dumb. If you get Botox while you are young, it will help you from getting wrinkles,” one person wrote. “Instead of being old and already having wrinkles and trying to get rid of them, which would be even harder. That’s why girls in their early 20s get botox.”

Regardless of your thoughts on botox or plastic surgery, Rose’s body is her own and she obviously knows better what works for her than anonymous, judgy Internet commenters do.