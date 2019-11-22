I Need All the Tea on Amber Heard’s Perfect Red Lipstick

Last night was the Puma x Balmain launch event in Los Angeles and celebrities came out to support Cara Delevingne and designer Olivier Rousteing’s exciting collab. Actors and models slayed in the streetwear, but one actress stood out from the crowd. Amber Heard’s red lipstick popped on the red carpet against her black blazer, sports bra and red sequin pants. Her long blonde hair was in beach waves giving the holiday-ready lipstick a more laid-back vibe.

As Heard is a L’Oréal ambassador, there’s a good chance her lipstick is pretty affordable. It’s the perfect brick-red I’ve been dreaming about ever since I saw her photos from the event. This isn’t the first time she’s worn red lipstick on the red carpet, of course. The girl knows the power of a bold red lip, especially when she leaves the rest of her makeup pretty minimal. With her bright blonde hair, dark lashes and full brows, Heard gives off Marilyn Monroe vibes.

Last April at the Sorry Angel premiere, Heard stunned in L’Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick in Matador ($7.69 at Ulta). It’s a blue-red shade in the brand’s popular 16-hour formula. She’s also been known to wear L’Oréal Paris’ Colour Riche Lip Color in Divine Wine ($5.79 at Amazon), a deeper red-plum shade.

There are so many shades of red you can try for the holiday season and steal Heard’s look. Check out this list of the best red lipsticks of all time and then shop this gorgeous $4 option.

