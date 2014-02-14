Best of the Week: Amber Heard’s Messy Waves, Lupita Nyong’o’s Red Lip, and More

It was clear this week that even crazy winter weather couldn’t stop the stars from shining. The celebrities livened up the red carpets with bright colors and even brighter smiles. From Kristen Bell’s electric pink lips to Solange Knowles’ statement making green shadow, the girls were all about making a colorful splash.

If color isn’t your thing, we’ve still got you covered because blonde beauties Kate Bosworth and Diane Kruger decided to keep it simple. Click through the slideshow above to find more fierce and fearless looks that you can recreate on a fun night out on the town.

