Amber Heard Has the Most Beautiful Face in the World, According to the Ancient Greeks and a Plastic Surgeon

According to the Ancient Greek civilization, not only was beauty not in the eye of the beholder, but it was in fact based on the mathematical “Golden Ratio”: the number 1.618, or Phi, which appears in certain aesthetically pleasing patterns that occur in nature. Applying the Golden Ratio to a human face is basically the algorithmic equivalent of Hot or Not—as in, an effective means of crushing your self-esteem in the time it takes to send your photo through an app.

The Daily Mail reports that Dr. Julian De Silva, a London-based cosmetic surgeon, used “the latest facial-mapping techniques” to seek out proportional perfection in various female celebrities, which involves measuring the eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, and jaw based on photographs to identify 12 key “marker points.” Through his findings Dr. De Silva declared that Amber Heard has the most beautiful face in the world, with 91.85-percent accuracy to the Golden Ratio.

Honorable mentions include Kim Kardashian at 91.39-percent, Kate Moss with 91.06, Emily Ratajkowski with 90.8, and Kendall Jenner with 90.18—sorry, losers. But there’s still hope, provided you’re a patient of Dr. De Silva’s Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London: “We have devised a brand new computer mapping technique which can calculate how to make subtle improvements to facial shapes,” the good doctor says. “With this ground-breaking technology, we have solved some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful.”

Shoutout to the ancient Greeks for making this innovation possible, and also for disproving their own theory that lambs grow on trees.