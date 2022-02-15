Shoppers Say This $16 Vitamin C Serum Leaves Their Skin ‘Feeling Like Silk’ & Looking ‘Noticeably Younger’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s safe to say we’re all familiar with vitamin C by now. It’s a skincare must-have that’s chock-full of amazing benefits. To sum it up, the multi-tasking ingredient minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, protects against free radicals, fades dark spots and discoloration and evens out skin tone. This all sounds incredible, but these benefits only show themselves when you’re using a top-tier, well-formulated product.

Luckily, we found a serum that does the trick and does it impeccably well. Because not only does it include vitamin C, it has hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil and vitamin E to enhance the formula to new nourishing heights. These three supporting ingredients help moisturize skin and combat visible signs of aging at the same time.

“This is a really effective product that left my complexion almost feeling like silk,” wrote one Amazon reviewer who gave this product a perfect five-star rating. “I recommend using it on areas that might have had too much exposure to the sun and wind. Very nice!”

If you’re struggling with dull, dry, uneven, wrinkle-ridden skin, it’s time to take Sdara’s vitamin C serum for a spin. Plus, it’s on sale right now for 33 percent off. A $16 price tag for a vitamin C serum is such a blessing, considering so many mainstream brands are selling their formulas for anywhere from $50 to more than $100.

We’ve already covered the ingredients, but now let’s share what makes this serum stand out from the crowd. First, its formula is plant-based rather than packed with harmful chemicals. Next, it has a lightweight consistency instead of one that leaves your face super greasy. And lastly, it’s fragrance-free, meaning no potent smell that could potentially irritate your skin.

“In one application, I can actually see a visible difference—especially where the fine lines around my eyes are concerned,” wrote one shopper. “This morning, I used it under my moisturizer and liquid face makeup (as the instructions said to do, allowing it to dry first to a tacky finish). Honestly, I think that my skin looks noticeably younger.”

Using the serum is a breeze. Apply a small amount onto your freshly-cleansed face and neck. Make sure you don’t get it near your eyes and give the serum time to absorb before layering on a moisturizer. The water-based formula absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave behind any sticky residue.

“I previously paid $150 for a bottle of vitamin C serum at my doctor’s office and this is equally as good. Will definitely order it again,” wrote another reviewer.

Sdara’s Vitamin C Serum doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to transforming your skin from dull and dry to bright and youthful. So, what are you waiting for?? Add it to your cart and get glowing ASAP.