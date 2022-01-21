The 6 Most Life-Changing Vitamin C Serums With Hyaluronic Acid—All Under $30 on Amazon

Scroll To See More Images

Vitamin C is one of the most talked-about skincare ingredients of all time, and for good reason. It’s not only an anti-aging savior, but a hero for a laundry list of other skin concerns. Sometimes, though, every hero ingredient needs a trusty sidekick, and vitamin C is no exception. Boost the benefits of vitamin C with another MVP skincare ingredient, hyaluronic acid.

These ingredients make up the dream team that’ll seriously help you step up your skincare game. On the one hand, vitamin C brightens, protects against free radical damage, evens out skin tone and boosts collagen production. On the other hand, hyaluronic acid improves skin elasticity and moisturizes.

With all those benefits, who wouldn’t want these two game-changers packed into a single product? Though you might assume this one-two punch would cost you a pretty penny, it actually won’t. Amazon carries an abundance of affordable vitamin C serums that also contain hyaluronic acid, and they’re all of great quality.

Below, find the six best vitamin C serums with hyaluronic acid that you can find at Amazon. There’s the best-selling TruSkin serum that has over 61,000 five-star reviews, and there’s also one made by TikTok’s fave skincare brand, CeraVe. There really is no shortage of incredible options, and none of them will cost you more than $30 (your welcome).

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum is wildly popular with Amazon shoppers, earning over 61,000 perfect five-star ratings. It blends vitamin C, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, witch hazel and jojoba oil. Together, these ingredients make the perfect concoction for minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots. This serum also happens to be an entire 33 percent off right now.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

Unlike any of the other products in this roundup, this serum incorporates ceramides, which assist in restoring the skin barrier. This helps produce silky, smooth skin for which only CeraVe is known for. Plus, take 15 percent off of the serum while you still can.

LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Serum

You might know LilyAna Naturals for its TikTok-viral eye cream, but the brand’s vitamin C serum should definitely be on your radar, as well. That’s because it contains vitamin C, aloe, vitamin E, jojoba oil and wild geranium extract. Increased collagen production for firmer, brighter skin is coming your way.

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum Plus

This serum taps on even more anti-aging ingredients on top of vitamin C, like retinol and hyaluronic acid. Niacinamide, salicylic acid and vitamin B3 are other super powerful ingredients that make this serum especially great for combination skin.

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum and Brightening Skin Corrector

If you’re searching for a serum that’s simple yet effective, check out Vichy’s vitamin C serum. With only 11 ingredients, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E are the true standouts. Clip the coupon to save $4.51 on your order.

Naturium Vitamin C Super Serum Plus

This vitamin C serum has very similar powerhouse ingredients to the Eva Naturals one above. Vitamin C, retinol, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and salicylic acid work wonders when mixed together. This formula is best for dry, combination, acne-prone and mature skin.