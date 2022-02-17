7 Under-$30 Vitamin C Serums on Amazon That Will Save Your Skin

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter has us thinking about the good ol’ days when our skin was at its best, rather than dull, dry and lacking in all departments. But if there’s one powerhouse ingredient that could cure our cold weather skin woes, it’s vitamin C. It reigns supreme thanks to its ability to protect against free radical damage, even skin tone, boost collagen production and fade dark spots. Almost everyone could benefit from using this anti-aging skin savior.

One of the best ways to nourish your complexion with vitamin C is through a serum. Serums deliver active ingredients to your skin and dive deep into the different layers, making them more effective than other products.

However, you shouldn’t just grab the first bottle that says it has vitamin C in it. Instead, check out these seven top-rated and bestselling vitamin C serums that you can find on Amazon. We’ve included everything from the No.1 top-selling face serum to one that’s an easy dupe for a SkinCeuticals cult-favorite. Plus, each option below costs under $30 and many are on sale.

RELATED: The 6 Most Life-Changing Vitamin C Serums With Hyaluronic Acid—All Under $30 on Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

This vitamin C serum is so beloved by Amazon shoppers that it sits at the top of the bestseller list for facial serums. With over 61,000 perfect five-star ratings, the formula contains vitamin C in addition to vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, witch hazel and jojoba oil. It also happens to have a hefty 33 percent discount right now.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

CeraVe’s serum stands out among the other options in this roundup because it incorporates ceramides, which work to restore the skin barrier. It also immediately follows TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum in the Amazon pecking order. Grab your tube for 18 percent off while you can.

Tree of Life Glow Vitamin C Serum

On top of almighty vitamin C, aloe, jojoba oil, witch hazel and vitamin E contribute to the amazing results this serum provides. Together, they soothe, moisturize, reduce the look of pores, fade dark spots and minimize redness. That’s a heck of a lot for one tiny tincture.

LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Serum

LilyAna Naturals is more than just a TikTok-viral eye cream that inevitably fades in popularity. The brand’s serum mixes vitamin C, aloe, vitamin E, jojoba oil and wild geranium extract to give you firmer, brighter and more youthful skin. Snap up a bottle of this powerful formula for a whopping 33 percent off.

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum

This serum taps on additional anti-aging ingredients, such as retinol and hyaluronic acid. Other superstar ingredients include niacinamide, salicylic acid and vitamin B3, which are all great for combination skin in particular. Score 32 percent off of this vitamin C serum ASAP.

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum with Vitamin E

If you’ve always wanted to try SkinCeuticals’ Vitamin C E Ferulic Serum but can’t get on board with its jaw-dropping price tag, now’s your chance to try a similar formula for a fraction of the price. Blended together, its key ingredients provide a whole lot of antioxidant protection, while hyaluronic acid moisturizes and plumps. Try it out for yourself while it has a 20 percent discount.

Blue Sage Vitamin C + Rosehip Glow up Daily Facial Serum

This serum has a comparable formula to the Mad Hippie one above, calling on vitamin C, hyaluronic acid (this one’s plant-based), vitamin E and ferulic acid. However, it also contains rosehip oil, which promotes collagen production, keeping your complexion looking healthy and youthful.