Amazon Just Made It Easier Than Ever To Find Products For Your Hair Type

I don’t know when it was decided that adults had everything figured out. I mean, I still don’t know what to fill in for my W-2. Similarly, I never have a clue on what to buy for my hair, unless I’m at a salon and a stylist is giving me the exact link for a product. But, by some miracle, I spotted a hair care guide in the last place I’d think to look: Amazon. As a shopping editor, I’m online looking for deals and customer-loved items 24/7, so I pay a little bit more attention to commerce hubs than most normal people would. Because of this, I spotted an easy-to-miss section on the retailer’s beauty page.

As you scroll down past the callouts for Indie Beauty products and the section filled with customer-loved items, you see a rainbow advertisement for hair type guides. I thought, “This is too good to be true,” as I clicked on the “relaxed” section. But low and behold, what I found was seriously impressive. The page has everything from leave-in conditioners to repairing serums, all specific to that one hair type. Plus, the majority of items have higher than a 4.5-star customer rating, so you know that real people back the products up.

RELATED: Shoppers Swear This $10 Shampoo Leads To ‘Thicker, Fuller, Better Looking Hair’ In Just A Few Weeks

There are four total hair sections to shop from: relaxed, wavy, coily, and curly. Each of these has hundreds of beloved beauty items to try out, and the majority are less than $10. This is the type of guide that can help you transform dry and damaged hair to the lush locks you have envied for so long when you spot it on tv or in line at the grocery store.

Below, shop out some of the best-rated hair products specific for your hair type.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Relaxed

Keep your straight or wavy hair smooth with these nourishing products that are all about hydration. They’ll soothe dull ends and smooth-out any flyaways that have been annoying you lately. Not to mention, your hair will be glistening in every photo you take.

Wavy

Wavy hair is arguably the hardest to tend to. Most products are either specific to straight or curly needs, but never in between. This section proves that there is hope for wavy-headed gals out there. From detangling brushes to cleansing conditioners, you’ll be able to find it all.

Coily

Give your tighter curls the hydration and boost they deserve by feeding them nutrient-rich creams and leave-in conditioners that will leave your strands feeling refreshed and renewed.

Curly

Show off your beautiful curls and bring them to new bouncy heights. Your ringlet, spiral, or corkscrew locks deserve to be the stars of the show.