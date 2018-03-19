This Amazon Prime Feature Lets You Sample Beauty Products for a Low Price

If you’re anything like me and sometimes forget that you actually have an Amazon Prime account, this perk is sure to jog your memory. The online retailer recently rolled out a feature called “Prime Samples” that gives anyone with a Prime account the opportunity to add sample-size beauty products to their cart.

Each one costs $2 or $4 and after the purchase has been made, the amount you spend is funneled back into your Prime account in the form of credits that can be used later toward select products, like the full-size version of whatever you’re trying.

The only caveat is that although you can order as many samples as you want at once, just one can be delegated to a specific product. So no, you can’t have 10 samples of that really expensive eye cream or perfume; it’s a one and done deal.

However, take solace in the fact that this program is also available to use in other categories on the site, like food and personal care. We can’t think of a better excuse to shop.