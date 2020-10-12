Banish Maskne and Dull Skin With These Amazon Prime Day Skin Care Steals

Maskne, dryness from temperature changes, stress—there could be many reasons your skin isn’t at its best right now. There are some things you can’t change unfortunately, but you can upgrade your skin care which will definitely help. Luckily, these Amazon Prime Day skin care deals will help you stock up for way less. We’re talking up to half off moisturizers, masks, cleansers and more from affordable favorites and even higher end, luxe items.

The blowout lasts two days: October 13 and 14. Get a sneak peek at some of the best skin care finds and their prices. Shop them now at full price or come back here to grab the discounted items. And don’t forget to check out the rest of the Prime Day beauty deals here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Luxury skincare, fragrance, and wellness brand Natura will be offering 15 percent off their collection on October 13 through 14, including their hyaluronic acid-infused Smooth Eye Contour Serum.

Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch

The period and skin care brand is discounting top products 20 percent. Shop organic tampons plus these oversized pimple patches—both things you may need this month.

CosRx Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

This cult-favorite K-beauty brand’s top products are 30 percent off. Try the snail mucin cream for the ultimate in hydration.

Donginbi 1899 Red Ginseng Daily Defense Essence

Take 40 percent off this red ginseng-enfused line, plus BOGO of the 1899 Single Essence and Daily Defense Essence Serum.

Enough Project Cleansing Foam

The sister brand to Laneige and Sulwhasoo is offering its everyday essentials for 20-40 percent off.

Hanskin Alpha Hydroxy Acid Pore Cleansing Oil

This Korean beauty brand is discounting its best sellers 30 percent. We love this AHA cleanser.

Inna Organic Best of Inna Pack of 5

This clean Taiwan-based skin care brand is discounting many of its popular goods. All sheet masks, the Glow From Within Holiday Gift Set and Frankincense Skincare Duos are 30 percent off.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment

If you buy more from La Roche-Posay, you’ll say more money. Take $5 off $35, $10 off $50 and $20 off $80. We love this fragrance-free retinol.

Lapcos Exfoliating and Cleansing Pad

You might have tried Lapcos’s sheet masks. The brand is offering its exfoliating wipes for 20 percent off.

Madeca Derma Revitalizing Serum Anti-Aging Face Serum

Take half off Tiger Grass-infused skin care. This serum uses the power of plants to calm and strengthen the skin.

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Take 30 percent off all Perricone MD products, including this best-selling SPF moisturizer great for all-year-round.

Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Tonic

Take 20 percent off everything from this clean skin care brand. This skin-resurfacing face tonic has both AHAs and BHAs and is gente enough for daily use.

Skyn Iceland Brightening Eye Serum

Take up to 25 percent off the brand’s best-sellers, including this peptide-infused eye serum.

Pneuma Nitric Oxide Activating Skin Care Serum

Biochemist Dr. Nathan S. Bryan’s skin serum promises to reduce fines lines and wrinkles and stimulate collagen production, while lifting and tightening skin.