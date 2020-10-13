$6 Matte Lipstick & 8 Other Items I’m Scoring From Amazon Prime Day

During a sale as big as Amazon Prime Day, it can be overwhelming to know what to shop for unless there are specific things you need. Maybe you just want to update your beauty stash and aren’t ready to click through pages and pages of deals. That’s why I rounded up some of my personal favorite Amazon Prime Day makeup and hair deals out of all the thousands available. These are tried-and-true products I’ve tried and I’ll use again and again so they’re worth picking up.

Here’s the deal with the sale. You do have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access, so if you aren’t already, it’s the perfect time to sign up. With your membership, you’ll get everything from Amazon Prime Video (Hello, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!) to free two-day shipping and access to Prime Music. If you’re not ready to grab the year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the deals, Amazon always offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day—along with all of the other benefits.

The blowout lasts two days: October 13 and 14. Shop my favorites, below. And don’t forget to check out the rest of the Prime Day beauty deals here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Peripera Ink Airy Velvet

This K-beauty brand helped start the blotted lip trend. I love this Soft Coral shade.

Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum

This gentle vitamin C serum contains a blend of artichoke and clover extracts for allover skin brightening.

Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush

Brushing your hair wet right out of the shower can cause serious breakage. These ultra-popular detangling brushes glide through hair with ease—not enough one snug.

Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush

Available in six pretty shades, this gel blush blends out beautifully and looks natural. It’s a bit of a dupe for that other cream blush in a tube.

Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner

I don’t wear black eyeliner often but when I do, it has to be ultra black and matte. This one from Lady Gaga’s makeup line does just the trick—and doesn’t budge.

L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water

This color-safe, 8-second, in-shower treatment transforms hair into a frizz-free, ultra-smooth dream. Just be careful applying to sensitive scalps.

Redken All Soft Shampoo

I’ve been using this argan-oil infused line since high school on my bleached, brittle hair. Not only does it make it seriously soft, it also smells amazing. A bottle this large is never less than $20 like it is here.

Aquis Original Hair Turban

Typical towels can leave your hair frizzy and tangled. I can’t live without this microfiber hair wrap that gently and quickly wicks water from my hair while leaving it smooth.