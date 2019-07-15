23 Prime Day Beauty Deals I Would Probably Still Stand in a Long Line For

Scroll To See More Images

Long gone are the days of having to camp out overnight to earn a spot in line to get access to major sales and door busters. Amazon Prime Day is the highlight event of “Black Friday in July,” and the best part is that you can shop the huge selection of deals right from your couch, bed, office — wherever, as long as you’re a Prime member. And if you’re not, you may want to reconsider, because Amazon Prime Day’s beauty deals for 2019 are pretty spectacular. And while I don’t have to, some of this year’s discounts are so steep that I just might drag my behind out of bed in the wee hours of the morning to wait in line with other hopeful shoppers to score on the savings (if I really had to, that is).

Along with noteworthy opportunities to save across all merchandise categories, from home decor to apparel, Alexa-powered appliances–you name it, this Prime Day, there is a vast range of luxury, prestige and drugstore beauty essentials marked down to some pretty impressive price points. From high-end hair styling tools, super pricey retinoid and Vitamin C anti-aging serums, and plenty of cult-favorite foundations (drugstore, high-end and everything in between), now is the time to restock your all of the holy grail products you can’t live without, and perhaps take the plunge and splurge on that one kind of not-so-in-your-budget skincare product that you’ve had your eye on for awhile now –all without the post-purchase guilt.

There’s also a vast assortment of $300+ beauty tools, from cleansing brushes, fancy facial massagers, and even an at-home IPL hair removal device reduced to up to 50% off. We know you don’t have all day to peruse Amazon to uncover all of the best savings, so we did the work for you and scoured the mega e-tailer’s selection to bring you some of the best beauty bargains that will definitely make you do a double take. We’ll also make sure to update you throughout this two-day sales extravaganza, so make sure to check back for updates and new deals expected to be dropping throughout #PrimeWeek.

1. Braun Silk·expert 5 IPL Hair Removal Device, $399.94 $279.94

At-home IPL on a budget + a bonus razor.

2. L’Oreal Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum +Triple Power Face Moisturizer Set, $43.98 $30.80

Who doesn’t love an anti-aging twofer?

3. 100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream, $16 $8

Because 50% off is pretty enticing.

4. Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation, $10.99 $7.69

This is already an affordable (and amazing) foundation, but I love it so much that yeah, I’d wait in line to save $$ for it.

5. The Beachwaver Co. S1 Automatic Rotating Curling Iron, $129 $103.20

I use this guy almost everyday, and while it’s worth it, I wish I hadn’t paid full price when I could’ve scored this deal.

6. Covergirl Lash Blast Volumizing Mascara (2-Pack), $10.24 $5.12

Because you always need a backup for your fav mascara (you should be swapping every 3-6 months anyway).

7. Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramides Capsule Serum, $140 $98

One of the best luxury skincare deals I’ve found so far.

8. Differin Clear Skin Regimen Set, $28.49 $22.79

The closest OTC dupe to prescription retinoids (Retin-A) you’re going to find.

9. Physician’s Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer, $14.65 $8.60

Everyone’s favorite bronzer for 40% off. Yes, please.

10. Clarisonic Mia Smart Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, $199 $79.60

Discount applied after you add to cart.

11. Revitalash Advanced Serum, $98 $68.60

One of the best beauty investments abound — and on sale.

12. L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise Primer + Mascara Set, $10.99 $7.69

There’s a reason everyone loves this drugstore mascara, and now you can get it and the matching primer at a discount.

13. Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $28 $19.60

If you have color-treated strands and haven’t tried this game-changer, now’s the perfect opportunity.

14. Foreo Luna Mini 2 Cleansing Brush, $139 $90.95

The most hygienic cleansing brush on the market.

15. Modelones Poly Nail Gel Nail Extension Kit, $42.99 $34.90

Skip pricey in-salon manis with this at-home gel mani set.

16. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $22 $15.40

My favorite liquid liner is on sale — adding 3 back-ups to cart. BRB.

17. Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen, $19 $13.30

This non-greasy SPF is a year-round staple, and you can use it on your face or body.

18. Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer, $18 $12.60

This super-shiny nail lacquer rivals gel manis when it comes to staying power. It lasts up to 10 days without nicks and chips.

19. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $59.99 $43.19

This two-in-one hair tools is seriously genius. It’s worth the $60 without a doubt thanks to its time-saving magical powers, and now you can get it on a discount.

20. R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo, $32 $22.40

The chicest dry shampoo out there, now out 30% off.

21. InstaNaturals Retinol Serum, $18.02 $13.02

This retinol serum is chock full of complexion-enhancing actives, including Vitamin C, Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid.

22. Foligain Triple Action Formula For Thinning Hair, $29 $22

When it comes to a hair thinning treatment that actually work, this formula is a solid (and now ultra-affordable) choice.

23. Cosmedix Benefit Clean Gentle Cleanser, $39 $27

My favorite cleanser for soothing inflamed and ultra-sensitive skin.

