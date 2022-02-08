Some of The Most Luxe Beauty Staples on Amazon Are Secretly Discounted Right Now—Including Lip Plumpers & Designer Fragrances

Scroll To See More Images

Amazon’s beauty section has gotten exponentially bigger and better over the past few years. It went from slim drugstore pickings to designer deals in the blink of an eye. Now there’s even a separate page dedicated entirely to premium beauty products that are super high quality, but a bit pricier than run-of-the-mill drugstore products. And it just so happens that these premium beauty products are on sale right now.

Select premium makeup, fragrance and nail care essentials are up to 30 percent off in this sale. There’s everything from the most stunning nail polish shades to mascaras that’ll add all the drama to your lashes. We’ve gathered the best deals on the most-loved products from brands like Grande Cosmetics, OPI, Oscars De La Renta and more.

Plus, nothing in this round-up is more than $50 with the discounts. You’ll save big bucks, rather than break the bank, on these eight premium beauty products. Start reading and shopping, stat, so you can try this luxe lineup for yourself and serve serious lewks this winter and beyond.

GrandeLips Hydrating Lip Plumper Gloss

Get a plump pout in three to five minutes when you swipe on this gloss. It also hydrates and smooths your lips with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B3. Grab yours for 30 percent off right now.

OPI Red Nail Polish

You can never go wrong with bright red on your nails. Big Apple Red is a year-round shade that’s bold, vibrant and 22 percent off.

Oscar De La Renta Bella Blanca Eau de Parfum

It can be challenging to find designer fragrances on sale, but Amazon has this Oscar De La Renta eau de parfum for 15 percent off. Not only is the packaging absolutely stunning, it has fruity and floral notes, as well as woody ones. It’s the perfect non-gendered fragrance for any perfume lover out there.

OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops

Dry your wet nail polish in just 60 seconds with a couple drops of OPI’s Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops. They’re the perfect solution for when you’re painting your nails on-the-go. Plus, they have a 20 percent discount.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara

If you’ve heard of Grande Cosmetics’s lash serum, then this conditioning mascara should be next on your hit list. Volumize and lengthen your lashes with this peptide-packed formula. Get your tube for 15 percent off while you can.

Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush

Barely Rose is the prettiest pink for your cheeks. What’s even better is that this shade has a huge 34 percent discount.

Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara

Try this 2-in-1 lash treatment mascara for thicker, more lifted lashes. The brush coats the entire lash with precision so that you’re left with longer, fuller lashes. It’s 15 percent off as we speak.

Deborah Lippmann Rich Girl Hand Cream

It’s as dry as the Sahara Desert out there, but you don’t have to surrender to the cold weather while the skin on your hands is cracking. This cream’s rich shea butter, jojoba oil and avocado ingredients nourish and moisturize, while SPF 25 protects your hands from further damage. Add a tube of this skin-savior for 20 percent off.