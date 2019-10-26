11 Actually Cute Amazon Nail Stickers You Can Flaunt on Instagram

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever spent more time than you’d like to admit watching countless videos of people gracefully designing nails with animal prints, swirls, and florals, me too. And if after each video you think there is no way in hell you can replicate that, me! Too! As enticing as each design is, I’ve never been able to craft one myself with simply a brush and polish. Seriously, you could probably find my attempts listed under “Pinterest-fails” or a “what-not-do” category. Enter my– and soon to be your– saving grace: nail stickers. I’ll admit I was a skeptic when I first heard nail stickers were coming back, but today they’re nothing like they were in the fourth grade (read: they’ve matured like the rest of us). There’s a multitude of avenues and sites that get your fingers on the time (and stress) saving stickers, but our number one trove spot for actually cute nail stickers has to be Amazon.

I think it comes with no surprise that Amazon’s “nail sticker” search yields over 7,000 results. No need to panic, though, I did the heavy scrolling for you. With a plethora of options comes great variety and whether you’re into showcasing your love of designer brands, minimalist adornments or getting earthy with dried flowers, Amazon’s stickers have your next nail-fie covered. That’s right. It’s finally time you get to conquer an intricate design or master a solid color and ultimately, what we all desire, post to the ‘gram beaming with pride. Below are our top 11 stickers from the power-engine to get you on your way to professional level nails without the professional part.

1. Grecian Golds

Small details can go a long way. And there’s something about these gold and geometric stickers that make us think Grecian goddess. That can’t be a bad thing, right?

2. Classic and Simple

If you’re looking for something classic and simple, these are for you. There’s six sheets that have designs and solid color options so you can mix and match to your heart’s desire.

3. To the Stars

Even if tracking Mercury’s pattern or obsessing over your star sign isn’t your vibe, these stickers are still cute enough to sport without knowing the meaning behind all of them.

4. Flaming Hot

Time to heat things up. These holographic flame stickers will add instant pop to any set. Plus, with 16 different sheets to choose from you can stay fiery for a long time.

5. Dried Flowers

Adding one of these 108 dried flowers to your nail might take a tad longer than popping on a sticker, but we say it’s worth it. Think of it as your own personal bouquet.

6. Animal Print

Animal print is the new black. So, if you don’t want to pull out all your old zebra stripe tops, opt for this foil on your nails which features three different leopard patterns.

7. Kitschy Summer

Summer might be over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep wearing it. These kitschy stickers are perfect for accent nails or if you’re feeling extra fruity. Plus, with 40 sheets you can take summer all the way through winter.

8. Renaissance Florals

The renaissance is in full swing with these stickers. Instead of going full Queen Elizabeth, channel her with these wispy florals instead.

9. Brand Recognition

Okay, these may be fake, but who cares? It’s all about the attitude you have when you wear them anyway, and these Louis Vuitton stickers will bring out an attitude for sure.

10. Rainbow Patterns

Looking at these stickers immediately puts a smile on my face. Rainbows are inherently fun, but when you add a fun design, it’s taken to a whole other level.

11. Marble Swirls

Marble nails can be hard to achieve by paint alone. Let these stickers with 12 different patterns help you get the marble nails you’ve always wanted.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.