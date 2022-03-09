We Found a Gadget That Cleans & Dries Your Makeup Brushes in Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We can’t lie—cleaning makeup brushes is not our forte. Though we should wash them regularly, we’re completely guilty of being too lazy at times because it can be such a time-consuming and tedious chore. However, we found an electric makeup brush cleaner that doesn’t require literally any time or effort.

Luxe’s Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner is the handiest little machine that washes (and dries!!) your brushes for you in mere minutes. You could easily pop your faves in there right before starting your makeup routine in the morning or at the end of the day while you’re unwinding. You could even do it while applying makeup to streamline both processes.

The last thing you want is to keep using your dirty brushes, which can potentially lead to skin irritation or breakouts. Cleaning your brushes is more than a routine good hygiene practice. It impacts the state of your skin and whether it stays clear and healthy.

“I absolutely adore this machine, it’s just too convenient!” wrote one shopper who gave the product a five-star rating. “I will never wash my brush by hand again because this machine takes everything out, and it always looks and feels like a brand new makeup brush!”

Not only does the small device wash your brushes, it also dries them quickly. Waiting for brushes to dry can be such a turn off to cleaning them in the first place, but this electric brush cleaner does both in minutes.

RELATED: These Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaners Are Major Game-Changers For Beauty Lovers

First, let’s break down what’s included: You get a brush spinner, a brush cleaner dock, eight brush collars, a break-resistant cleaning bowl, a charger and a user guide all with a single purchase.

Start by pouring soap and water into the bowl. Then, slide your brush into the collar that fits best and spinner head, drop it into the bowl and press it against the bottom of the bowl. Choose your desired spinning speed and let the machine do it’s thing. Once your brush is clean, keep it spinning and lift it above the liquid in the bowl so it can dry.

It’s that easy. Plus, the motor is designed to be gentle on your brushes so that the bristles don’t get wrecked while spinning in the machine. Just make sure you clean the bowl and lid regularly to avoid product build up.

“It is super easy to use, cleans the brushes and dries them to perfection,” wrote another reviewer. “I cleaned all my brushes in a matter of minutes and they will be ready to use in no time. No more excuses of not having enough time to dry them before I need them again.”

For brushes that continuously look brand new, along with no more unexpected breakouts or rashes, take Luxe’s Electric Brush Cleaner for a spin. Better skin for $28 sounds like such a steal to us.