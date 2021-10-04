I’m a Beauty Writer & These Are the Products I’m Buying During Amazon’s First Holiday Beauty Haul

October just started and all of a sudden retailers started rolling out their huge sales — earlier than in past years. While I’m not about rushing the seasons, I’m not complaining about super-low prices on some of the best beauty products around. Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul 2021 starts today and includes deals across a multi-week shopping event with Amazon Beauty themes including holiday look, winter skincare, men’s grooming, appliances and fragrances.

The “themes” start on different weeks but there’s a ton to shop during the entire event, from brands including IGK, Revlon, Haus Laboratories, EltaMD, The Art of Shaving, T3 Micro, Ghd, Drybar and so many more. Phew! It can get a little overwhelming. Don’t stress because I got you started with some of my favorites, below. These are great for gift-giving so I’ll be saving as many as possible for when I’m scrambling last minute. (Don’t we all?) Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul ends October 25.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: Four-Way Shadow Palette – $6 Off

I’ve told you before how much I love these mini 4-pan palettes. Massive palettes have a ton of shades I never touch. With only four that go together perfectly, it’s super easy to get a full eye look with these nine colorways. This deal is part of the Holiday Look theme that runs until October 7.

IGK CryBaby Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum – $8.40 Off

Also part of the Holiday Look theme (until October 7), IGK’s frizz-smoothing serum is a must for smooth hairstyles all year round. Hair is shiny but not at all greasy.

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer – $10 Off

Did you know this is one of the top clean mascaras on Amazon? It might actually be #1 right now. And for good reason. It works to lengthen lashes without clumps, along with being EWG-certified and ophthalmologist tested. From now until October 7, save $10 when you buy $40 of select products, including this mascara.

EltaMD UV Restore Broad Spectrum SPF 40 – Up to 34% Off

My dermatologist recommended this cult-fave sunscreen brand for my aging (LOL) sensitive skin. It’s oil-free and great for all skin types. And yes, you need to wear sunscreen even in the fall and winter! During the Winter Skincare theme, it’s up to 34 percent off from October 8–11.

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush – Up to 34% Off

Once you use an electric toothbrush, you won’t know what you did before. It’s also a great gift for a family member who never spends on themselves. It’s up to 34 percent off from October 8-11.

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream – Up to 35% Off

During Men’s Grooming week (October 12-15), this shaving cream and other everyday faves are up 35 percent off. Since men aren’t the only ones who shave, everyone on your list will appreciate this sensitive skin-friendly cream.

T3 Micro T3 Twirl Ceramic – 1 ¼” Professional Curling Iron – Up to 40% Off

During Appliances week (October 16-23), top beauty tools are up to 40 percent off! That includes this popular curling iron that features the brand’s Digital T3 SinglePass technology for less damage to strands.

ghd Curling Irons, Curl & Wave Wands 1.25 inch Barrel – Up to 40% Off

If you’re looking for something that does beach waves with ease, try this 1.25-inch wand. During Appliances week (October 16-23), it’s up to 40 percent off!

Rebecca Minkoff Eau De Parfum – Up to 60% Off

I love gifting friends fancy fragrances. Luckily, during the Fragrances theme (October 24, 25) Christian Audigier Ed Hardy Perfume, Nautica Voyage By Nautica, FILA Red Fragrance and this Rebecca Minkoff Eau De Parfum are all up to 60 percent off.