Shoppers Say Their Hair Feels ‘Even Softer’ After Using This $6 Scalp Massager That’s a ‘Game Changer’ For Dandruff

Have you ever washed your hair in the shower but still felt like your locks weren’t 100 percent clean? Like maybe there’s lingering dead skin, dandruff or product build up trapped in your tresses? If you can relate and are looking for a quick and easy solution, we found a $6 game changer on Amazon.

Flathead Products’ Hair Scalp Massager does just what its name suggests. The brush has silicone bristles that, when rubbed all over your scalp, help increase blood flow and remove dead skin and dandruff. You can use it on wet or dry hair, but regardless, your hair will get a super deep clean, and your scalp will get an invigorating massage.

Even if you don’t have dandruff, this convenient scrubber is great for deeply massaging shampoo into your scalp, too. It takes virtually no extra time to incorporate this tool into your shower routine, either. If anything, it’ll add a hint of relaxation to your shower time, as it massages your scalp with its soft bristles.

“I always get a little bit of dandruff, and my scalp would be itchy no matter which shampoo I use,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This product took my dandruff right out, and my hair is even softer too.”

Don’t wait any longer to end the itch or get silky smooth locks. Your hair deserves the best, and even the smallest tool can make such a difference to the overall health and appearance of your hair. Plus, for just $6, we don’t even need to think twice about adding the Hair Scalp Massager to our carts.

The massager’s ergonomic handle makes it easy to grip through all the splishing and splashing in your shower. You can even switch the silicone heads to fit your preference. One has long and spiky bristles, while the other has shorter, blunter scrubbers.

“This was a last ditch effort in helping with my scalp issues, and I was really surprised that it made such a positive difference,” wrote another reviewer. “Though it can make my scalp a little red, getting all the flakes off and breaking up the patches makes such a difference, and I just feel better knowing my scalp has less build up.”

On top of removing dandruff, shoppers also like to use the massager to rub shampoo into their scalps.

“Game changer!!! Where have you been all my life?!! I Love this! Makes such a difference!” raved another shopper who said with it, they can use less shampoo and save some money on haircare. “You definitely get a sense that you’re getting a much better clean of your scalp and hair!!”

Clean your hair, save some cash and get rid of dandruff?? Now that is a multi-tasking hero product if we’ve even seen one. This scalp massager is well worth its affordable value, since it has so many functions and provides such quick results. So do your scalp and your wallet a favor and pick one up.