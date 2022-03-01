Shoppers Say This $12 Detangling Brush Instantly Made Their Hair ‘So Soft’ & Smooth

Whether you have thick or thin hair, knots always manage to show up at the worst times. Tangles are normal, but they sure are a pain to straighten out. There’s so much tugging and oftentimes you’ll find huge chunks of hair left in your brush. You might even break your paddle if your hair really isn’t having it that day. Thank goodness there’s a $12 solution that you can add to your cart right this second.

Crave Naturals’ Glide Thru Detangling Brush does a number for your knots. It has innovative cone-shaped plastic bristles that can untangle even the most stubborn strands without ripping out your hair.

It’s gentle on both wet and dry hair, and its pain-free bristles gently massage your scalp and increase circulation. Having a quality brush that doesn’t yank your hair is important for hair growth and shine. So you know your hair will look healthier than ever after combing through it with Crave Naturals’ detangling brush.

“If you hate brushing out knots, this is the hair brush for you,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s gentle, easy to hold and SUPER effective at getting out tangles. Love it!”

They’re not the only ones who adore this life-saver. It’s actually third in Amazon’s list of bestselling hair brushes, plus it has over 38,000 perfect five-star ratings. Stop scraping heaps of hair out of your current brush and get on board with this pain-free detangling brush.

If you’ve ever used a brush that has beads at the ends of the bristles, then you’ve definitely noticed that type of brush hurting your scalp and tugging hard on your hair, without ever actually unraveling the knots. Thankfully, Glide Thru’s bristles are firm, never losing shape, but still extra gentle on your hair. It separates your strands sideways instead of downwards, which is great because the last thing you want is damaged or broken hair caused by too much yanking.

“The instant I used this, it made my hair so soft and completely brushed out,” wrote one shopper. “It helped smooth my hair and keep frizz down. It’s really nice to use on wet or dry hair. I’m really glad I bought this!”

If you’re wondering whether this detangling brush will work with your hair type and texture, it’s an all-around yes. Comb through your straight, curly, natural, thin, thick, kinky, coily or frizzy hair. You can even use it on extensions and wigs.

“I’ve purchased two of these brushes now, one for home and one for keeping in my ‘go bag,’” wrote another reviewer. “I have long, curly hair that goes all the way down to my butt and this brush is the only brush I’ve ever used that effectively detangles my hair without just breaking and tearing it apart. I highly recommend this brush for anyone with long and/or curly hair.”

It’s easy to see why over 38,000 other shoppers also rate it five-stars and deem it a must-have in their beauty routines. Do your scalp and hair a favor by getting this gentle but effective detangling brush that’ll leave your hair smooth and shiny.