5 Game-Changing Dark Spot Correctors That Zap Scars ASAP—All Under $50

If you’ve ever picked at a pimple, then you know how frustrating it can be to wait for the resulting acne scar to fade away. If you’re prone to sunspots, then you know how hard it can be to get rid of the discoloration. Regardless of how they appear, we can all agree that stubborn dark spots and scars are among the most annoying of skin concerns.

Fortunately, the skincare gods have heard us loud and clear, because there are a ton of dark spot correctors that can do the trick, no problemo. In fact, Amazon actually carries several options that fall under $50.

We gathered up the most top-rated and beloved dark spot correctors so that you no longer have to worry about uneven skin tone. From vitamin C to niacinamide, and Clinique to Neutrogena, you’re bound to find a solution that suits your skin.

Below, find the five best dark spot correctors on Amazon so that you can get a radiant, even, youthful complexion in no time.

Clinique Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter

Nix your acne marks and future dark spots with Clinique’s corrector and interrupter serum. The formula contains a proprietary brightening molecule and vitamin C to even out skin tone. It’s safe for all skin types, so don’t waste any more time adding this powerful serum to your cart.

Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair Retinol + Vitamin C Dark Spot Corrector

Retinol, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid join together to fade the appearance of pesky dark spots and discoloration. You’ll be left with smooth and youthful skin thanks to this Neutrogena serum.

Paula’s Choice Clinical Discoloration Repair Serum

Zap your dark patches and post-pimple discoloration with this serum’s tranexamic acid, niacinamide and bakuchiol. The formula also has vitamin E and milk thistle as back up. Those prone to melasma and hyperpigmentation are safe to apply this product, too.

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum

First Aid Beauty’s dark spot serum is packed with niacinamide, an ingredient known for evening out skin tone and fading spots and discoloration.

Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Dark Spot Corrector

Get rid of stubborn spots caused by years of sun damage with the help of Garnier’s brightening corrector. It contains vitamin C, vitamin E and other skin-loving ingredients that’ll help you get a radiant, youthful complexion.