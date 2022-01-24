The $14 Workout Hack That Shoppers Use to Grow & Tone Their Booty Has 20,000 Perfect Ratings

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I know that this time of year is all about getting into “the best shape of your life” and whatever other BS people and articles spout at us, but I’m going to be honest: I’m in a major fitness rut. I feel like I’ve done everything there is to do to build a quality at-home workout during the pandemic, and have tested out every fitness class there is out there, and my routine seems mundane and boring at this point. So, as I do, I took to Amazon to peruse the site’s best-selling workout essentials. This is where I found the $14 hack that shoppers swear is responsible for growing and sculpting their booty (who wouldn’t want that?!).

It’s a trio of booty bands that put those classic rubber ones to shame. They’re made with a stretchy and non-slip material that actually stays in place during your workout, rather than rolling up and getting uncomfortable like other bands often do. Seriously—more than 20,000 shoppers have given them a perfect five-star rating thanks to their quality and innovative design.

“These bands are seriously the best bands that I have used,” explained one shopper. “These are so comfortable and so durable and they don’t pinch or fall out of place while trying to complete a workout.” Another said: “Feeling the burn and seeing a difference in these glutes after two weeks.”

GYMB Booty Bands

Each pack comes with three different bands that range in resistance: light (14-25 lbs.), medium (25-35 lbs.) and strong (40-50 lbs.). They’re meant to be used for everything from squats and hip thrusts to rowing and and stretching.

When you implement these resistance bands into your workout, you add a whole new challenge to your normal routine. The typical moves you’d do are amplified in both difficulty and the results they help produce.

“OMG I love these resistance bands! If you’re out of shape or just looking to tone up, your legs/booty will def be on fire after the first few days (it burns in the best way though)!” wrote another five-star reviewer. “If you’ve tried the rubber resistance bands, then you’ve absolutely got to give these durable fabric resistance bands a chance. Absolute game-changer.”

GYMB Booty Bands

Unlike heavy weights, these bands are easy as pie to carry with you from place to place. I mean, they’re practically weightless and come with a carrying bag for added portability. If you’re not sure where to start adding these into your workouts, don’t sweat it (until you start working out, that is). The bands come with a video full of workouts as well as workout cards that can teach your how to position your body for each stretch or lift.

“I’ve never written a review on anything before, but let’s just say these are worth every penny!” wrote yet another fan. “If you are looking for some good quality, durable bands that will give you a good burn….look no more! These are it right here!”

BRB while I buy these and put some life back into my workouts.