Amazon’s Happy HoliDays Sale is Chock Full of Pre-Black Friday Beauty Deals

Amazon’s become well known for their massive Black Friday sales that don’t just fall within the electronic, smart home and gadget categories. In fact, Amazon has become a trusted destination for finding stellar deals on beauty products, from hard-to-fine Korean skincare sheet masks and snail-infused anti-aging serums, to drugstore eyeshadow palettes, designer fragrances, and everything in between. Amazon’s Black Friday beauty deals for 2019 are sure to be pretty impressive, but you don’t have to wait another few weeks to save. While Amazon hasn’t officially launched their Black Friday deals as of yet, they’ve already debuted their pre-Black Friday sale, which they’re calling Happy HoliDeals (kind of cute, right?) so that you can get a head start on your shopping, or just treat yourself to some items in your shopping cart before you’ve officially gone broke from dropping cash on everyone else on your list.

Besides, Black Friday lines and crowds are an absolute hassle to have to navigate through (especially when you’re trying to digest all of that turkey), but given Amazon’s ultra-speedy delivery times (thank you, Amazon Prime) you don’t have to leave your couch or change out of your bloat-hiding sweats to take advantage of the deals and save big times ahead of the holiday season, whether you’re going to go on a guilt-free shopping spree or planning to wait it out til the day after Thanksgiving. Amazon’s pre-holiday sale is a bit different than other retailers, however. Each day, Amazon will offer a range of time-limited flash deals that are only valid for a few hours, so you have to act fact. Aside from these lightening deals, there will also be on-going products on discount, and both can be found on the Holi-Days hub page.

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer

This best-selling drugstore bronzer legit feels like butter on your skin and it’s 50% off.

NYX Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette

This luxe palette comes in a variety of colorways and the formula feels prestige option. It’s originally $18.

Pura d’Or Argan Oil

This lightweight Moroccan argan oil can be used on the face, hair and body. It’s marked down nearly 50% off right now.

DuCare Kabuki Contour Brush Set

This best-selling and top-rated brush kit is perfect for blending, contouring and even applying your foundation. It’s marked down 35% for the sale.

Botanic Heart Bond Corrector

This Olaplex dupe is infused with natural hair-fortifying ingredients and is currently discounted 30% off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.