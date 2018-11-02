The Early Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals You Should Already be Shopping

Come Friday, especially when the work week has been particularly long-winded, we’re looking for any and every form of stress relief. This time, Amazon Black Friday beauty deals for 2018 are here to save the day, though we’re admittedly ill-prepared to conquer all of our holiday shopping. Seriously, where has this entire year gone?!

For some—okay most—of us, weekend nights involve a night of self-care from the inside out. We’re meditating, reflecting on days past, soaking in a bath tub, throwing on a face mask and watching Netflix until that inevitable “Are you still there?” message flashes across the screen.

Of course, busy schedules don’t always allow us a significant chunk of time for unwinding, so when that happens, we’re staying ready so we don’t have to get ready for the next pamper sesh. And what better way to do that in a smart (and cost-effective) way than by keeping our eyes peels for noteworthy beauty discounts?

Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot to choose from across Amazon’s beauty section, but we’re definitely getting our hands on these five products before they sell out when Black Friday actually arrives.

Premium Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender (Set of 5)

Everyone’s coverage preference is different. Some of us like to warm up a foundation with our hands. Others prefer channeling their inner makeup artist with a fancy foundation brush. Regardless of preference, we guarantee a beauty sponge will come in handy when you get bored with those other methods and want to switch up your application.

$6.75 (originally $11.99) at Amazon

Zoë Ayla Makeup Brush Set

And even if brush sets aren’t exactly atop your list of makeup needs, it’s always nice to have a set on your vanity just in case you change your mind. Plus, there’s probably someone in your life who would love these prettily packaged ones if you don’t want them.

$16.99 (originally $24.99) at Amazon

Anjou Bentonite Clay Mask Powder Detox

Ah, the deep-cleansing powers of clay—we’ll never get tired of them. Though this isn’t the cult-favorite Aztez Indian Healing Clay, it’s certainly a viable alternative made without fragrance or other irritating additives so you dip your toes in the face mask pool without worry.

$10.19 (originally $12.99) at Amazon

MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightener Brush

Why brush your hair and blow dry it after when you can knock out two birds with one stone? This travel-friendly straightener comes with an adjustable temp of 300-450 degrees Fahrenheit, in addition to a safety feature that turns off the power after 60 minutes if it’s not being used.

$26.99 (originally $43.99) at Amazon

24K Golden Pulse Facial Massager

We’ve waxed poetic about the soothing benefits of a facial massager before, so you already know we’re cosigning this deeply discounted face tool. It pulses to increase blood circulation so your creams and serums can better penetrate the skin and actually do their job.

$7.69 (originally $10.99) at Amazon