StyleCaster
Share

The Early Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals You Should Already be Shopping

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Early Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals You Should Already be Shopping

by
The Early Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals You Should Already be Shopping
Photo: ImaxTree.

Come Friday, especially when the work week has been particularly long-winded, we’re looking for any and every form of stress relief. This time, Amazon Black Friday beauty deals for 2018 are here to save the day, though we’re admittedly ill-prepared to conquer all of our holiday shopping. Seriously, where has this entire year gone?!

For some—okay most—of us, weekend nights involve a night of self-care from the inside out. We’re meditating, reflecting on days past, soaking in a bath tub, throwing on a face mask and watching Netflix until that inevitable “Are you still there?” message flashes across the screen.

Of course, busy schedules don’t always allow us a significant chunk of time for unwinding, so when that happens, we’re staying ready so we don’t have to get ready for the next pamper sesh. And what better way to do that in a smart (and cost-effective) way than by keeping our eyes peels for noteworthy beauty discounts?

Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot to choose from across Amazon’s beauty section, but we’re definitely getting our hands on these five products before they sell out when Black Friday actually arrives.

MORE: 17 Not-So-Ordinary Ornaments That Will Make Beauty Lovers Squeal

STYLECASTER | Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals 2018 | Premium Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender

Courtesy of Amazon.

Premium Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender (Set of 5)

Everyone’s coverage preference is different. Some of us like to warm up a foundation with our hands. Others prefer channeling their inner makeup artist with a fancy foundation brush. Regardless of preference, we guarantee a beauty sponge will come in handy when you get bored with those other methods and want to switch up your application.

$6.75 (originally $11.99) at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals 2018 | Zoë Ayla Makeup Brush Set

Courtesy of Amazon.

Zoë Ayla Makeup Brush Set

And even if brush sets aren’t exactly atop your list of makeup needs, it’s always nice to have a set on your vanity just in case you change your mind. Plus, there’s probably someone in your life who would love these prettily packaged ones if you don’t want them.

$16.99 (originally $24.99) at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals 2018 | Price:$12.99 With Deal: $10.19 Free Shipping for Prime Members You Save: $2.80 (22%) FREE Delivery by Sunday if you order within 8 hrs 57 mins, or Get it Tomorrow if you order within 1 hr 12 mins and choose paid shipping at checkout. Details In Stock. Sold by Anjou Naturals and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available. This item is returnable Deliver to Nicole - Brooklyn 11233‌ Qty: Turn on 1-click ordering Add to Cart Buy Now Add to your Dash Buttons Learn more about Dash Buttons Add to List Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Ad feedback 20% off Solimo Beauty Products, by Amazon Solimo Daily Moisturizing Oatmeal Lotion, Fragrance Free Solimo Daily Moisturizing Oatmeal Lotion, Fragrance Free $13.87 Solimo Extra-Dry Skin Lotion Solimo Extra-Dry Skin Lotion $13.83 Solimo Epsom Salt Soaking Aid Solimo Epsom Salt Soaking Aid $21.82 Solimo Healing Ointment Skin Protectant Solimo Healing Ointment Skin Protectant $15.99 Anjou Bentonite Clay Mask Powder Detox

Courtesy of Amazon.

Anjou Bentonite Clay Mask Powder Detox

Ah, the deep-cleansing powers of clay—we’ll never get tired of them. Though this isn’t the cult-favorite Aztez Indian Healing Clay, it’s certainly a viable alternative made without fragrance or other irritating additives so you dip your toes in the face mask pool without worry.

$10.19 (originally $12.99) at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals 2018 | MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightener Brush

Courtesy of Amazon.

MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightener Brush

Why brush your hair and blow dry it after when you can knock out two birds with one stone? This travel-friendly straightener comes with an adjustable temp of 300-450 degrees Fahrenheit, in addition to a safety feature that turns off the power after 60 minutes if it’s not being used.

$26.99 (originally $43.99) at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals 2018 | 24k Golden Pulse Facial Massager

Courtesy of Amazon.

24K Golden Pulse Facial Massager

We’ve waxed poetic about the soothing benefits of a facial massager before, so you already know we’re cosigning this deeply discounted face tool. It pulses to increase blood circulation so your creams and serums can better penetrate the skin and actually do their job.

$7.69 (originally $10.99) at Amazon

 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share