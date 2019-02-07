The Beauty Markdowns We’re Definitely Shopping at Amazon This Week

Scroll To See More Images

On any given day, shopping Amazon’s best beauty deals can be quite overwhelming. The digital shelves are filled with what seems like millions of products, including those handmade goods from brands we’ve never even heard of. Seriously, where do we even start?! We’ve all typed in a simple phrase in the Amazon search bar, only to find things that may be fantastic, but aren’t exactly what we’re looking for at the moment. And even with drugstores being a simple hop, skip and jump away, we have to admit it’s more satisfying to get the same essentials with the simple click of a button (and free two-day shipping).

Since we are just as obsessed with shopping Amazon as you are, we decided to make this week’s (yes, we’re guilty of shopping there more times than we’d like to admit) checkout experience a smidgen easier. We searched and scoured through countless beauty deals and found the best ones to snag this week while they’re still hot. From a salon-worthy blow dryer to the much-needed razor replacement you’ve been meaning to buy for weeks now, we’ve found it all and it’s all on sale (You’re welcome). Keep on scrolling to see our top money-saving picks.

Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water Rich in 15 Minerals

Facial mists aren’t only for the summer time. One spritz of this antioxidant-rich water will soothe and refresh your dry winter complexion.

$9.50$5.50 at Amazon

stila Vivid & Vibrant Eye Shadow Duo in Garnet

If you find yourself in a nude-eyeshadow-everyday rut, opt for this pigment-rich duo. It coats lids with a gorgeous ruby hue that looks great on every skin tone.

$20$15 at Amazon

T3 Cura Hair Dryer

Though this hot tool comes with a heftier price tag, a blow dryer is not something you want to skimp on. This lightweight option cuts down on drying time and leaves hair with frizz-free and super shiny. It’s hands down one of my favorite dryers on the market (and I’ve tested more than my fair share).

$200$169 at Amazon

Laura Geller New York Hollywood Lights 6 Piece Full Size Kit

With so many luminizing products on the market, we’re thankful when brands create kits to make glow-getting simpler like this Hollywood Lights set. It’s a 6-piece kit with a primer, color-correcting foundation, blush and lip gloss so you can create an entire look with ease.

$59$41 at Amazon

Bliss Blood Orange & White Pepper Body Butter

If you’re feeling dry from head to toe, this uber-rich cream will help to heal and restore moisture levels in your skin. After all, it’s infused with super-hydrators, shea butter and coconut oil, so you can guarantee this body butter packs a punch of moisture.

$29$10 at Amazon

OPI Infinite Shine in March in Uniform

There’s something exciting about painting on new nail colors and this navy blue is on the top of our must-try winter hues.

$13$10 at Amazon

Schick Intuition f.a.b. Razor

Razors are one of those things most of us have, but don’t want to chuck out the money for them. Since you can order this handle and blade for over 50% off without heading to the drugstore, it’s a win-win purchase in our book.

$15$7 at Amazon

Vera Wang Embrace Eau de Toilette Marigold and Gardenia Scent

Reminiscent of a spring morning, one spritz of this fresh floral fragrance will have you day dreaming of rolling in fields of flowers. Not to mention, snagging a designer fragrance for under $20 is a total steal.

$30$18 at Amazon

