The Under-$25 Beauty Deals We’re Shopping at Amazon This Week

There are few things we don’t count on Amazon for. We’ve spent more time than we’re willing to admit shopping for any and everything on it, including our beauty essentials. Because let’s be real, putting together a season-proof, time-efficient and pro-level routine takes a lot of trial and error. But since Amazon’s digital shelves are home to thousands of top notch brands and sales backed by countless reviews, we feel confident that our search won’t take long.

Since you’re bound to scroll through Amazon at some point this week, we’re giving you the head start you deserve. From a super glossy lip moisturizer to a storage solution for your dozens of hot tools (Marie Kondo, who?), here are the must-know deals of the week. And because we know saving cash is much-appreciated, we’ve only included ones under $25. You’re welcome.

Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Supermodel

Swipe on this pearly pink hue that dries with an almost-matte finish for under $5.

$10.49 $4.49 at Amazon

Polder Style Station Hair Styling Storage Unit

If your vanity is home to dozens of hair tools (like mine) this storage unit will help you organize without tossing away your beloved hot tools.

$24.99 $17.95 at Amazon

InstaNatural Retinol Moisturizer Anti-Aging Night Face Cream

This retinol-infused hydrator addresses a myriad of skin concerns including hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles and uneven texture without irritation.

$24.75 $19.97 at Amazon

Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Eyeliner Trio

Why settle for one eyeliner when you can get three for the same price? Add this set of bronze, brown and black liners to your makeup kit.

$11.95 $8.19 at Amazon

Neutrogena Moistureshine Lip Soother Glass SPF 20 in Gleam

If bitter temps leave your pout chapped, this soothing lip gloss hydrates and calms irritation.

$7.19 $5.97 at Amazon

Bioré Baking Soda Pore Cleanser for Combination Skin

This gentle cleanser uses baking soda to slough off dead skin, clear out pores and rid your complexion of dirt and debris.

$7.99 $5.64 at Amazon

Bestope Makeup Brush 14-Piece Set

Having a set of good brushes is essential when upgrading up your makeup routine. From a lip brush to an eyebrow spoolie, this set of 14 includes nearly any and every brush you need.

$25.99 $20.99 at Amazon