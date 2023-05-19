Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Beauty Sale Includes Hair Growth Oils For as Little as $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The time to start shopping Memorial Day sales is right now. Memorial Day discounts seem to drop earlier and earlier every year, and we’re huge fans of this prolonged shopping period. After all, who wants to worry about snagging juicy deals instead of actually enjoying the long weekend? I don’t know about you, but I’ll be hanging out at a glamping site sipping on wine—not perusing Amazon’s beauty deals on my iPhone.

To ensure you’ve got one less worry on your plate during Memorial Day weekend, we’ve rounded up the best beauty deals you can shop at Amazon as we speak. These are likely the same ones that will be live a week from now, so no you won’t be missing out on anything by shopping ahead of schedule. In fact, you’re right on time, considering a ton of our fav products are dangerously low priced right this very moment.

Anything from TikTok-loved hair growth oils to shopper-loved anti-aging creams are up for grabs, so grab your wallet and get it out of the way already!

Amazon Memorial Day Hair Deals

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

This rosemary and biotin serum “helps with hair growth” and yields results in just a “couple of weeks.” Shop it for the low cost of $9.

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil

This castor oil can be applied to a number of places, including the eyebrows to lengthen and nourish sparse hairs. The 11-piece set includes a huge 4-ounce bottle of castor oil, five spoolies and five applicator brushes.

Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron

Hot Tools is arguably one of the best affordable hair tool brands out there, and this curling iron is proof of that. Find out for yourself by snagging one for $44.

Lexi White Beauty Dermaroller

Dermarolling is super trendy right now to use alongside hair growth oils; it can help stimulate circulation across the scalp for improved growth. Get this one for just $4, which is 80 percent off

.

OLOV Electric Body Hair Trimmer

With summer on the horizon, you’ll be glad you picked up the OLOV Electric Body Hair Trimmer

for 55 percent off.

Amazon Memorial Day Makeup Deals

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Mascara

In their own words, shoppers just “keep coming back” to the L’Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Mascar

a. Grab the formula with 37,000 five-star ratings for less than $10.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Washable Mascara

And because you can never have too many mascaras on hand, scoop a tube of the TikTok-viral Lash Sensational

for less than $9. It has shoppers skipping lash extension appointments.

Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Gloss is back in popularity, and nothing says juicy like Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss

, which adds a high shine to the lips for a fuller appearance.

Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil

Another viral favorite, this defining eyebrow pencil is a game changer for faking fuller-looking brows.

Amazon Memorial Day Skincare Deals

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face

This retinol cream apparently “works miracles” on minimizing dark spots.

L’Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer

If you could bottle botox, this face moisturizer

would be a prime example. It fills in fine lines and wrinkles to deliver a more youthful complexion.

Nuventin Retinol Cream Face & Body Moisturizer Lotion

Speaking of retinol, the skin on your body can benefit from its anti-aging powers just as much. Grab two bottles of the Nuventin formula for the price of $23.

Gold Bond Neck & Chest Firming Cream

This neck and chest cream

may look like another basic lotion, but it’s so much more; reviewers say it can yield some pretty serious results on the jawline, neck and beyond.