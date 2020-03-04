10 Beauty Deals to Add to Your Amazon Wishlist This Month

Amazon is a little like Target in the way that both retailers sell basically everything and it’s hard to tell what you actually need. It’s why it’s a little to easy to press “add to cart.” Amazon’s beauty deals for March 2020 are going to make it even harder not to shop. But at least in the cases of these newbies, the prices won’t drain your wallet. You can feel good about grabbing a face mask, natural deodorant or sunscreen knowing you’re not overpaying—and you’re getting something great for your dollar.

Though, of course not all products on Amazon on stellar ones. You have to be on the lookout for fakes by making sure the item is coming straight from the brand, which generally means it’s an authorized seller. Don’t worry—we can help. We’re pretty much obsessed with finding the best waterproof mascara, the top setting powders and body scrubs on Amazon. With these goodies plus the boring adult things like toilet paper and shower cleaner, that Prime 2-day shipping sure gets a lot of use.

March’s new Amazon products are all over the map in the best way possible. These finds will get your hair in check, your pimples under control and protect you from the sun. Some are updates of old staples, like a new deodorant, and others totally innovative products, like a mask that opens from a tablet. They come from both independent brands and huge companies but they have one thing in common: they all cost less than $25. Shop our favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

C’est Moi Mellow Marshmallow White Clay Cloud Mask

This EWG-verified clean, vegan and cruelty-free mask comes in a little tablet. Just add water and you’ll have a DIY clay mask for acne-prone skin.

Each & Every All Natural Aluminum Free Deodorant

According to the brand, this is Kelly Ripa’s favorite natural deodorant. The sensitive-skin friendly formula is made without baking soda, alcohol and synthetic fragrances.

I Dew Care Yoga Kitten Balancing Heartleaf Clay Mask

This oil-controlling formula detoxifies skin and helps calm irritation. The brand is a K-beauty favorite for a good reason.

Mighty Patch Micropoint for Blemishes

Got a seriously deep zit? Pop on one of these acne stickers that have 173 skin-penetrating micropoints to deliver powerful acne-fighting ingredients right inside the bump, including salicylic acid and Totarol.

Nivea Refreshing Wild Berries and Hibiscus

This new body wash contains plant-derived oils, essential skin lipids and vitamins for ultra-soft skin.

EOS Natural & Organic Sphere Lip Balm – Red Limited Edition Pomegranate Raspberry

This hydrating lip balm doesn’t just smell great and soften lips. 15 percent of your purchase will also provide support for a range of life-saving HIV/AIDS programs through (RED).

Sonrei Sea Clearly Premium SPF 50 Clear Face and Body Sunscreen Gel

Not only is this broad-spectrum sunscreen water-resistant and enriched with vitamic C, E and ferulic acid, it’s also vegan and reef-friendly.

Tom’s of Maine Prebiotic Moisturizing Natural Body Wash, Soft Rose

You already love the brand’s toothpaste. Now it’s hawking skin-balancing body wash that helps promote the growth of good bacteria.

Waterless Dry shampoo No Residue Invisible Spray

Refresh oily roots with this paraben-free and sulfate-free dry shampoo that doesn’t leave a white residue.

John Frieda Luxurious Volume Fine to Full Blow Out Spray

The iconic brand’s new volume-ready line promises to give hair a boost in just one use.