This Week’s Best Amazon Deals Include Two Mascaras for the Price of One

It’s the middle of February and if you’re anything like me, the countdown to spring has already begun. And since Mr. Groundhog predicted an early start, I’m taking every available moment to update my beauty routine so I can step into the sunshine season with glowing skin, a brighter smile and a dope makeup kit. And where else to find everything I need than Amazon’s beauty deals for this month?

Per usual, the digital retailer is locked, ready and loaded with affordable finds and that much-appreciated free 2-day shipping. I can’t think of a better place to start when I don’t have enough energy to leave the house. Not to mention, the amazing deals you can snag if you watch your most-desired items closely. To help make your spring-prep a tad easier, we rounded up some of best markdowns happening this week. From a dentist-approved teeth whitener to a hydrating hair mask, this short list covers all bases without an expensive price tag. Keep on scrolling to see our must-have picks.

GLO Pop Teeth Whitening Treatment

Give yourself a professional whitening treatment in just 10 days with this brightening gel. It doesn’t require any strips or trays, which means it’s easy to use. Simply apply the gel and go and you’ll be smiling bigger and brighter in no time.

$65 $58 at Amazon

CoverGirl Clump Crusher Extensions Lashblast Mascara (Set of 2)

Mascaras that flake or clump are not wanted in our makeup kit. This budget-friendly option gives you luscious lashes with a clump-free formula that adds length and volume with each swipe.

$16 $9 at Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss in Angel Food Cake

If you prefer a more natural look to your pout, opt for this blush pink hue. It’s a pigment-rich formula with mega-hydration so your lips stay moisturized all day long.

$5 $3 at Amazon

BareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Broad Spectrum SPF25

No more greasy t-zone with this ultra-fine powder that literally melts into skin. Just top your favorite foundation with this mineral formula for an airbrushed look.

$24 $16 at Amazon

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Hair Mask

If the bitter cold temps have your strands feeling straw-like, this moisture mask will refresh and rejuvenate your tresses. Its rich-formula is filled with mafura oil, baobab oil and shea butter to hydrate, soften and smooth all hair types.

$8 $3 at Amazon

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules

There’s a potent potion inside these gilded capsules and it’s your secret to a youthful and glowing complexion. A blend of tsubaki oil, fatty acids and a unique lipid complex help to re-texturize, hydrate and illuminate your complexion.

$98 $78 at Amazon

Deciniee Jade Roller for Face

This trendy skin care tool is all about smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles while helping to reduce dark circles and puffiness under the eyes. It’s the pre-bedtime spa treatment we never skip out on.

$30 $20 at Amazon

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.