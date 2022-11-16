Amazon Quietly Dropped an Under-$100 Premium Beauty Advent Calendar Filled With Cult Favorites like Sunday Riley and R+Co

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Want a beauty editor insider tip? The best way to try any beauty product is to get it in a mini version. You can trial a product to test and see if it works for you.

During the holiday season, you can grab your favorite brand’s minis in a beautifully packaged holiday advent calendar, where you can indulge in more goodies for a cheaper price.

One of our favorite online marketplaces, Amazon, just launched a Premium Beauty Advent Calendar , where you can not only browse through one brand’s bestsellers, but discover a bevy of luxury brands and their most-beloved products.

We’re sure this calendar is going to sell out quickly, but keep reading below to learn more about what’s included in this season’s hottest holiday gift.

Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar

In Amazon’s Premium Beauty Advent Calendar you’ll find an incredible surprise each day from Amazon Premium Beauty’s storefront. You can expect a curated selection of high-end products from all your favorite beauty brands. Want to know what to expect?

Here’s what is included: Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Face Treatment, Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, Moroccanoil Treatment, R+Co Bleu Essential Shampoo and Conditioner, Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste, Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, LORAC Holy Lash Volumizing Mascara, innisfree Daily UV SPF Sunscreen Broad Sunscreen, CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care, LANIEGE Lip Sleeping Mask, and Cashmere Mist by Donna Karan. So many incredible brands to choose from and explore, for way less than you’d spend purchasing them separately.

Sample a variety of categories ranging from makeup, hair care, and skin care or gift this incredible treasure to a loved one who deserves the best of the best.

Go to Amazon now to grab the Premium Beauty Advent Calendar while it’s still available.