Amazing Offer from Estee Lauder

Estéelauder.com has an offer you can’t refuse (or at least we can’t): with any purchase of $39.50 or more, you’ll get over $100 worth of free products. Sounds pretty great, huh? But it gets even better- you get to pick the $100 worth of products you want.

So, instead of getting stuck with makeup samples in all the wrong shades, pick your present yourself. Choose a 14-day supply of one of their best-selling moisturizers – Time Zone (the 2009 CEW winner for Best Moisturizer), DayWear Plus, Hydra Bright, or Resilience Lift Extreme – and then pick whether you prefer a warm or cool color collection to suit your skin. Each collection includes their High Gloss, Pure Color Crystal Lipstick, Double Wear Stay-In-Place ShadowStick, and 8 eyeshadows.

Our suggestion: check out their new Pure White Linen Pink Coral fragrance, which just launched this week. At exactly $39.50 for a 1 oz. Eau de Parfum Spray, you can really maximize the value of this offer.

Hurry, though, because Estée Lauder is only offering this gift-with-purchase until June 14th, or while supplies last…