Amazing Makeover: From Frizzy to Sleek

Hello Gibson Girls! Here is the last installment in my fun series of makeovers. Today, I’m talking about the gorgeous Rila and her sexy and polished style. Straight hair is hot right now because it suits the dramatic, stronger shapes of the season’s fashions. We’re seeing a lot of pantsuits and high collars. Tailored clothes call for tailored hair.

Tailored clothes call for tailored hair:

Rila’s deep, dramatic side part makes this look unique

To create this style I started out by treating Rila’s processed hair with Hairsheet Treatment to help fill in the cuticle and the strengthen the hair. Then I sprayed on Build It Blow Drying Agent and blew her hair dry with a straight brush, for a smooth, sleek finish. After smoothing it out I used Beautiful Hold Hairspray to smooth flyaways and give her style control, without being stiff. You want this look to be soft and flexible, not sticky and stuck in place.

What makes this look so unique and sexy is the deep, dramatic side part. This kind of part tends to be very fashionable and brings emphasis to the face. Deep side parts open up the face more than a plain center part does. It’s also much sexier than a center part. If you have long straight hair and are bored with your every day style, mix things up by playing around with contrasting parts. It’s an instant glamour makeover!

And remember, Beauty Is Individual.

Ted