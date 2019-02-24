You Have to See Amandla Stenberg’s Finger Wave Braids at the 2019 Oscars

Stop everything. Our favorite Hollywood ingenue Amandla Stenberg is at the 2019 Oscars and per usual, she is Slaying with a capital S. As far as we’re concerned, she’s an icon in the making for many reasons. Besides the fact that she is never afraid to speak out about important issues including racial discrimination, she’s also one of the bravest hair chameleons we’ve seen on a red carpet.

Since her 2012 breakthrough role in The Hunger Games, the 20-year-old has revealed more transformations than we can keep up with–through we’ve tried–including a big chop, multi-colored braids and as of late, an auburn TWA (teeny weeny afro). To be honest, we were expecting the same hairstyle at tonight’s Academy Awards, but per usual, we’ve been proven wrong in the best way possible.

Stenberg’s style–for tonight at least–appears to be an ode to the Hollywood of yesteryear, but with a modern twist. In addition to her fringe Miu Miu gown, a frock we’re sure would’ve granted her access to plenty of Gatsby parties, she’s also manipulated her curly tendrils into an updo that’s equal parts classic and modern. While the shape is fairly conservative, a low bun with side-swept finger waves, each wave is actually a row of micro-braids. Some are auburn, some are black and auburn and both are intertwined with free-flowing strands.

From another angle, you can also get a closer look at the middle and back of her head. Rather than simply having her hair pulled back into a bun, a row of cornrows are gathered into a textured bun and held together by more micro-braids. Our guess is that her go-to stylist Vernon Francois is the expert behind this intricate ‘do, especially since braids are his specialty. Regardless of who’s responsible, this is without a doubt our favorite look of the night so far.