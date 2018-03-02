StyleCaster
Amandla Stenberg Has a New Hairstyle and It’s Her Fiercest One Yet

by
Photo: Getty Images

At only 19-years-old, actress and activist Amandla Stenberg has given us enough hair inspiration to last a lifetime. We’re not complaining, either. The “Everything, Everything” star just got a recent haircut and color change that we’re fawning over.

Yesterday for the annual ESSENCE “Black Women In Hollywood” event, Stenberg stepped out with a new auburn shade— much like the color of the wig she wore to Calvin Klein’s show— and a sophisticated asymmetrical flat top cut. Stenberg’s hair changes can be attributed to movie roles, but also to personal expression.

amandla stenberg hair Amandla Stenberg Has a New Hairstyle and Its Her Fiercest One Yet

Getty Images

amandla stenberg new hair Amandla Stenberg Has a New Hairstyle and Its Her Fiercest One Yet

Getty Images

The young actress has never been shy about embracing her natural hair after she ditched societal pressure to keep it tame or straight. Once realizing her hair was beautiful and a natural part of herself, she did the ‘big chop’ and grew it out to its full effect.

Since then, she’s been rocking everything from natural ‘fros to braids and everything in between. While we’re at it, let’s look back at her most standout looks below:

February, 2015

June, 2015

January, 2016

January, 2017

July, 2017

View this post on Instagram

Bein' sweet captured by sweety pie @nicholas.claridge

A post shared by Amandla Stenberg (@amandlasponsored) on

January, 2018

February, 2018

Now

We can’t wait to see what she does next!

