StyleCaster
Share

18 Amandla Stenberg Hairstyles That’ll Force You to Step Up Your Game

What's hot
StyleCaster

18 Amandla Stenberg Hairstyles That’ll Force You to Step Up Your Game

by
18 Amandla Stenberg Hairstyles That’ll Force You to Step Up Your Game
18 Start slideshow
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs. Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage. Design: Allison Kahler.

There are many things to love about Amandla Stenberg: her talent on the big screen, off-duty activism and unique fashion sense, to name a few. But if there’s one thing her most recent press tour for The Hate U Give has taught us, it’s that sis knows how to make the most of her mane.

MORE: The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 (So Far)

A quick glance back at her appearances on and off the red carpet shows she’s got no one theme or style; she’s tried and succeeded at just about every look under the sun. Whether it’s an auburn buzz cut, rainbow braids with tassel ends or an asymmetrical pixie, Stenberg—with the help of her most frequent collaborator Vernon Francois—has motivated us to go beyond the basic and embrace something new.

If you’re looking for standout inspo too, here are 18 looks that’ll quench your style thirst.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Classic Blowout

A classic blowout at the February 2014 Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Gray Bob

A crinkled gray bob at the 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards.

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Women in Film.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Afro Puffs and Braids

Afro puffs and skinny braids at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2016 fashion show during NYFW.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Afro With a Crown

An Afro with a crown at the 2016 Met Gala.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Curly Fro

Curly 'fro goals at a Chanel dinner in June 2016.

Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Pumpkin Spice Box Braids

Pumpkin spice box braids at the Morris From America premiere during Sundance NEXT FEST in August 2016.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Blonde Curls and Dark Roots

Blonde curls and dark roots at the Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 Chanel show.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Buzz Cut

A dirty-blonde buzz cut at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Asymmetrical Cut

In an asymmetrical cut at the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.

Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Essence.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Waist-Length Ponytail

In a waist-length ponytail at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Jumbo Braid

A multicolored jumbo braid at the 2018 BET Awards.

Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Tiny Tendrils

Tiny tendrils at the 2018 Black Girls Rock! celebration.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Bobby Pins Galore

Bobby pins galore at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival screening of The Hate U Give.

Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Classic Bantu Knots

In classic Bantu knots at Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party in September 2018.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Bun-Braid Combo

A bun-braid combo at a 2018 Toronto Film Festival party for Where Hands Touch.

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Teased-Out Fro

A teased-out 'fro at The Hate U Give's October 2018 New York screening.

Photo: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Rainbow Braids With Tassel Ends

Rainbow braids with tassel ends at an October 2018 screening of The Hate U Give.

Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Braided Bob

In a braided bob at the 2018 London Film Festival premiere of The Hate U Give.

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

26 Not-So-Average Teddy Jackets to Shop This Fall

26 Not-So-Average Teddy Jackets to Shop This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Classic Blowout
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Gray Bob
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Afro Puffs and Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Afro With a Crown
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Curly Fro
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Pumpkin Spice Box Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Blonde Curls and Dark Roots
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Buzz Cut
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Asymmetrical Cut
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Waist-Length Ponytail
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Jumbo Braid
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Tiny Tendrils
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Bobby Pins Galore
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Classic Bantu Knots
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Bun-Braid Combo
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Teased-Out Fro
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Rainbow Braids With Tassel Ends
  • STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Standout Hairstyles | Braided Bob
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share