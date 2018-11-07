18 Amandla Stenberg Hairstyles That’ll Force You to Step Up Your Game

There are many things to love about Amandla Stenberg: her talent on the big screen, off-duty activism and unique fashion sense, to name a few. But if there’s one thing her most recent press tour for The Hate U Give has taught us, it’s that sis knows how to make the most of her mane.

A quick glance back at her appearances on and off the red carpet shows she’s got no one theme or style; she’s tried and succeeded at just about every look under the sun. Whether it’s an auburn buzz cut, rainbow braids with tassel ends or an asymmetrical pixie, Stenberg—with the help of her most frequent collaborator Vernon Francois—has motivated us to go beyond the basic and embrace something new.

If you’re looking for standout inspo too, here are 18 looks that’ll quench your style thirst.