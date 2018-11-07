18 Amandla Stenberg Hairstyles That’ll Force You to Step Up Your Game

There are many things to love about Amandla Stenberg: her talent on the big screen, off-duty activism and unique fashion sense, to name a few. But if there’s one thing her most recent press tour for The Hate U Give has taught us, it’s that sis knows how to make the most of her mane.
A quick glance back at her appearances on and off the red carpet shows she’s got no one theme or style; she’s tried and succeeded at just about every look under the sun. Whether it’s an auburn buzz cut, rainbow braids with tassel ends or an asymmetrical pixie, Stenberg—with the help of her most frequent collaborator Vernon Francois—has motivated us to go beyond the basic and embrace something new.
If you’re looking for standout inspo too, here are 18 looks that’ll quench your style thirst.
A classic blowout at the February 2014 Costume Designers Guild Awards.
Photo:
Jerod Harris/Getty Images.
A crinkled gray bob at the 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Women in Film.
Afro puffs and skinny braids at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2016 fashion show during NYFW.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs.
An Afro with a crown at the 2016 Met Gala.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
Curly 'fro goals at a Chanel dinner in June 2016.
Photo:
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage.
Pumpkin spice box braids at the Morris From America premiere during Sundance NEXT FEST in August 2016.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage.
Blonde curls and dark roots at the Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 Chanel show.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
A dirty-blonde buzz cut at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
In an asymmetrical cut at the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.
Photo:
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Essence.
In a waist-length ponytail at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
A multicolored jumbo braid at the 2018 BET Awards.
Photo:
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images.
Tiny tendrils at the 2018 Black Girls Rock! celebration.
Photo:
Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage.
Bobby pins galore at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival screening of The Hate U Give.
Photo:
Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
In classic Bantu knots at Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party in September 2018.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
A bun-braid combo at a 2018 Toronto Film Festival party for Where Hands Touch.
Photo:
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV.
A teased-out 'fro at The Hate U Give's October 2018 New York screening.
Photo:
Mark Sagliocco/WireImage.
Rainbow braids with tassel ends at an October 2018 screening of The Hate U Give.
Photo:
Steve Jennings/Getty Images.
In a braided bob at the 2018 London Film Festival premiere of The Hate U Give.
Photo:
John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI.