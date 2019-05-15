Amandla Stenberg & Fenty Beauty Are a Match Made in Makeup Heaven

It’s not every day a beauty brand teams up with a celebrity and it feels pretty perfect. But leave it to Rihanna to nail the first-ever brand ambassador for Fenty Beauty. Say hello to actress and activist Amandla Stenberg, who you might have seen in movies including The Hate You Give and Hunger Games. Or you might be one of her 2.2 million Instagram followers who watch her every move as she shares adorable family photos, the prettiest car selfies, and the causes that mean the most to her. That includes championing for diversity and inclusivity in mainstream media, something she’ll continue to do with Fenty Beauty.

[An important note: We’re using “she/her” pronouns here because the non-binary Stenberg has said in recent interviews she feels “comfortable with using the pronouns ‘they’ or ‘them’ alongside ‘she’ and ‘her’ just because that’s a conversation that’s important.”]

“I wanted to become a part of the Fenty Family because it’s one of the few beauty brands that make me feel like myself,” Stenberg said in a statement. “Fenty Beauty’s whole ethos makes me feel empowered and excited to let different facets of myself shine.”

It makes total sense Stenberg would want to be a part of the brand since Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty to make “everyone feel beautiful and recognized, no matter their race, ethnicity, culture or personal style.”

Stenberg’s Fenty position will include social media posts like the one above, as well as upcoming campaign images. In a press release, she shared her favorite products from the brand, which include the Matte ($25 at Sephora) and Shimmer Skinsticks ($25 at Sephora). “[They] are wonderful for on-the-go highlighting and bronzing, and I’m always about having a lil’ glow going. Plus, they stick together with magnets, which ensure they’ll never break apart in your bag,” she said.

Stay tuned for more from this exciting team.

