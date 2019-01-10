Amandla Stenberg’s Intricate Braided Hairstyle is Fit for a Royal, Tiara and All

If you’ve fallen into a hair rut just days into the new year, we’ve got good–correction: great— news. It’s award season, which means A-listers are strutting red carpets in designer gowns, flawless makeup and intricate hairstyles, the latter of which can serve as timely inspiration for a myriad of looks, both low-maintenance for minimalists and beyond extra for those on the opposite end of the spectrum. Late last year, we declared Amandla Stenberg our go-to chameleon for instant motivation to step outside our comfort zone and 2019 is no different.

She’s never been afraid to go there with her tresses, whether it’s a crimped gray bob, pumpkin spice box braids or a dirty blonde buzz cut. Now, sort-of fresh off a press run that delivered some of her most beautiful and truly standout hairstyles to date, the actress and activist is kicking off the New Year in ‘do that any royal–Meghan Markle included–would probably approve of.

At last-night’s Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award Ceremony, the 20-year-old sported a long gray suitcoat atop a black, sheer midi-dress with braids galore and a tiara for a posh finishing touch.

Her mane maestro, Vernon Francois, who also works with Lupita Nyong’o and Serena Williams, is known for edgy, slay-worthy styles complete with intricate details like the hidden jeweled plait Lupita sported at the 2019 Golden Globes. From the looks of it, it seems as if Francois took a variety of braids and looped, twisted and pinned them around Stenberg’s head, leaving two miniature cornrows in the front to frame her face.

Glorious braids aside, we particularly in love with the tiara, an appropriate finishing touch for someone we consider red carpet royalty. Kudos to Amandla and her glam squad for killing the mane game, yet again.