Amandla Stenberg Pulled Off a Technicolor Braided Bob With Neatly Frayed Ends

We can only imagine what gets the wheels turning in Vernon Francois’ head. The hairstylist, best known for his work with A-listers including Lupita Nyong’o, Cynthia Erivo, Laura Harrier and plenty more, has also been a fierce advocate for showcasing textured hair on the red carpet. And in the process of his fulfilling this mission, he’s gifted the world with truly standout styles that not only are just fun to look at, but a never-ending trail of inspo for women who want to step outside the box.

As of late, his muse has been Amandla Stenberg, whose latest project The Hate U Give will finally hit theaters this coming weekend. In preparation for its release, the 19-year-old has been on a summer-long promo trail and with Francois’ help, keeping us on our toes with her ever-changing hair moments. And the latest may just be our favorite to date.

On Sunday, Stenberg stepped out for a screening of her film at the Mill Valley Film Festival and literally took our breath away in a not-so-ordinary bob. As you can see, Francois fashioned her shoulder-length do into a set of multi-colored braids with neatly frayed ends, held secure with rubberbands. As for their luster and shine, we can assume he used a product from his namesake line, such as the Braids and Locs Spray.

Anyone obsessed with this look? Ahead, more Stenberg-Francois hair moments you’ll want to try yourself.