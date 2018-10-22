The Coolest Part of Amandla Stenberg’s Latest Red Carpet Beauty Look

For as long as we can remember, talk surrounding body hair–at least from beauty experts and brands– has been strictly limited to removal. Thankfully, we’re finally done with that tired concept in 2018 and seeing people with influence, aka celebrities, lead the charge in embracing all levels of hair growth; from the faintest peach fuzz to the full bush.

And though it should hardly be news when someone walks the red carpet with a little fuzz, we still celebrate the seemingly smaller moments that are ultimately contributing to a larger conversation about body positivity. Amandla Stenberg, no stranger to fighting the powers that be and blazing her own Hollywood trail in game-changing films did just that this past weekend.

While attending the premiere of her latest project The Hate U Give at the BFI London Film Festival, it wasn’t her braided bob that got heads turning. Instead, it was the hair under her arms, which went uncovered thanks to a stunning sleeveless gown. The 19-year-old also commemorated the low-key part of her beauty look in an Instagram post (above), further cementing her obvious goal of standing firm against unfair beauty standards.

And we thought we couldn’t stan anymore. Per usual, we can’t wait to see what she’ll do next.