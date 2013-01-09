How to Get Amanda Seyfried’s Curls with Hot Rollers

The gorgeous Amanda Seyfried has been making the red carpet rounds lately for her role as Cosette in “Les Mis,” wowing us with her hair and makeup looks. At last night’s National Board of Review Awards Gala Seyfried complemented her pale Bottega Veneta dress with a bold, red matte lip and absolutely no eyeshadow or eyeliner – just a clean swipe of mascara. But, our favorite part about this look was her stunning side-parted curls.

Sebastian Professional Lead Stylist Thomas Dunkin gave us the scoop on the voluminous waves he created for Seyfried, a “timeless” look that he styled with the help of just a couple of products and hot rollers. Follow his tips to get the look yourself (and try out her matte red lip as well)!

1. Begin with dry hair and apply a generous amount of Sebastian Professional Shaper Zero Gravity to the lengths and brush through. Repeat this step a couple of times until the hair is textured enough for hot rollers.

2. Spritz the hair with Sebastian Professional Trilliant for thermal protection.

3. Take eight sections of hair at random and place large hot rollers at the root and wrap the rest of the section around it. (Starting at the root adds a wave and volume to the hair rather than simply creating curls which happens when rollers are first placed at the ends.)

4. Once the rollers are cooled, remove them and run fingers through the hair for a polished yet casual effect. Spritz with Sebastian Professional Shaper.

Image via Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images