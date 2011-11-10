Amanda Seyfried Wants a Nose Job – Does She Need One?

The In Time actress recently told the Associated Press that she has considered plastic surgery already, in particular, rhinoplasty.

Seyfried, who is one of the most sought after faces in Hollywood right now said, “I’ve considered a lot of things — like I want to have a nose job and fix my skin, but I just think that maybe at some point, people can go too far.”

At 25-years-old Seyfried is obviously subject to a lot of critique (as are any actresses in Hollywood) but it’s interesting to see her speak out about already considering the procedure. Her new movie, In Time, may have influenced these thoughts as it is a futuristic film where characters actually stop aging once they hit 25.

“If we could stop the aging gene at 25, we would do that. All the people with all their money, they would spend all their time shooting things in their faces and doing stuff that probably isn’t good for you, just to look a certain way. It’s like, we’re troubled,” said Seyfried. She admitted that she would probably take that chance to stop aging at 25 if she had the choice, but for now she’s waiting to go under the knife. “I’ll age gracefully for now, she said. “I am only 25.”

