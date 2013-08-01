Get The Look: Amanda Seyfried’s Striking Red Lipstick

Amanda Seyfried is becoming quite the chameleon these days. Each time she’s stepped out on the red carpet, the actress and Clé de Peau Beauté face has served us a new look. Whether it’s a fierce smoky eye, oversized t-shirt dress, or her unique rope braided hairstyle last awards season, she’s rocked every look she’s tried.

But it might just be this classic pairing of cascading curls and a true red lip that’s our favorite. Seyfried arrived at a recent premiere of her new movie Lovelace with an eye-catching statement pout, and we found out exactly which shade she was wearing. To get her look, first line your lips with a red lip liner, and fill in the rest of your lips to ensure a long wear. Then, apply Clé de Peau Beauté‘s Extra Rich Lipstick in Red Abundance ($65, nordstrom.com), a new formula that just debuted today.

